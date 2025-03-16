Rosbrook closes on new building in downtown Dixon

Board members of the nonprofit music organization Rosbrook celebrate the purchase of their new space at 90 S. Ottawa Ave. in Dixon with a champagne toast Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Payton Felix)

DIXON – After being forced to close in 2023, Rosbrook Studio has purchased a new building and plans to reopen under its new name, Rosbrook Hall, and promote arts culture in the community.

Rosbrook, completely run by donations and volunteers, operated as a music and arts venue for more than a decade upstairs at 107 S. Peoria Ave. Its new location at 90 S. Ottawa Ave. and 205 E. First St. allows for first-floor access and a larger event space, Rosbrook board President Kathy Cecchetti said in an interview with Shaw Local.

“It’s a place created by the community for the community,” she said.

In February 2023, a routine inspection at the old Peoria Avenue location revealed that one of the roof’s main support beams was in danger of failing. The group was given the opportunity to buy the building from its new owner and was looking to raise money for the needed repairs.

But the timeline that owner had for needing to sell the building and Rosbrook’s timeline for coming up with the money didn’t match up. Another performing arts organization, Dixon Stage Left, purchased the building while Rosbrook formed a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and began looking at other spaces to purchase.

“As fate and a little bit of luck would have it, the perfect place for us fell out of the sky and basically landed right in our lap,” Rosbrook board member Jay Vonn wrote in a Facebook post announcing the new purchase.

In April 2023, they became aware that the owners of its new location were looking to sell and applied for a state loan program, which would enable them to make the purchase. On Thursday, Rosbrook closed on the sale and headed to the new building to celebrate.

Cecchetti said they don’t have an opening date yet, as there’s a lot of interior work that needs to be done before it opens.

“There will be plenty of volunteer opportunities in the near future. There is a ton to do, and we certainly have our work cut out for us,” Vonn said.

In the meantime, Rosbrook is partnering with The Dixon: Historic Theatre to provide opening acts for some shows.