Fire destroys Sterling barn, chickens killed in blaze

STERLING — A barn was destroyed and another building damaged Sunday morning when fire broke out at 17264 Ridge Road.

The Sterling Fire Department, Rock Falls Fire Department, CGH EMS and Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a reported barn fire around 8:20 a.m. Dixon Rural and Milledgeville firefighters also were called to the scene, followed by a MABAS 20 mutual-aid box alarm.

Upon arrival, crews found a two-story barn with heavy fire and other small fires caused by exposure to the main fire. A second alarm was asked for at this time. The crews made an aggressive exterior attack on the main fire building, with the exposures being attended to as additional crews arrived, according to a news release.

Due to the high winds, travel distance for the water shuttles and cold weather, a third alarm was asked for. In all, Sterling firefighters were assisted by Dixon City Fire, Prophetstown FPD, Polo Fire, Morrison Fire, Tampico Fire, Advance Ambulance, Chadwick Fire, Amboy Fire, Morrison EMS, Franklin Grove Fire, Erie Fire, Manlius Fire, Lanark Fire and Fulton Fire. Some departments assisted with station coverage, although some were moved up to the scene.

The main fire building sustained major damage, with minor damage to one of the exposed buildings, according to the release. The owners stated there was a loss of chickens, but all cattle were out of danger.

The state fire marshal’s office was also called to the fire and will investigate Monday morning.

Crews had the fire under control in approximately 25 minutes and were on scene for a total of 2 1/2 hours.