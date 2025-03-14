Stillman Valley man charged with criminal sexual assault of a child to undergo evaluation by psychologist

OREGON – A Stillman Valley man charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child will be evaluated by a psychologist to determine whether he is mentally fit to stand trial.

Joseph G. Dreesen, 24, was arrested Feb. 26 by Ogle County Sheriff’s Office detectives along with members of the FBI after a search warrant was executed at a rural Stillman Valley home.

Dreesen was charged Feb. 27 with the Class X felony. He is accused of knowingly committing “an act of contact, however slight” with his body and the sex organ of a 6-year-old boy between Feb. 19, 2024, and Feb. 19, 2025. Dreesen is accused of touching the boy for his own “sexual gratification or arousal,” according to court records.

On Wednesday, Ogle County Assistant Public Defender Michael O’Brien requested that Dreesen be evaluated by a court-appointed clinical psychologist.

“I assert there is bona fide doubt as to ongoing mental health ability to assist with his defense,” O’Brien told Judge Anthony Peska as he asked for the court-appointed evaluation.

Assistant State’s Attorney Melissa Voss did not object to the evaluation.

Dreesen has been held at the Ogle County Jail since his arrest. O’Brien told Peska that Dreesen’s mental state is a “growing concern” because he has not received a prescribed medication while in custody. O’Brien said the particular medication prescribed for Dreesen was not available at the jail.

“The jail staff only has certain medications approved,” O’Brien told Peska. “Stopping that medication is causing some ill effects for Mr. Dreesen.”

O’Brien requested that Dreesen be released as his case progresses through the court system.

Peska denied that request.

“His detention is necessary,” Peska said. He set the next court date for 10 a.m. May 21.

Class X felonies are punishable by six to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with three years to natural life of mandatory supervised release. Defendants must serve 85% of their sentence and must register as a sex offender upon their release.