Rural Oregon home heavily damaged by fire Wednesday

Firefighters were dispatched to a house fire at 2010 S. Second St. in Daysville, southeast of Oregon, around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – A rural Oregon home was heavily damaged by a late-morning fire Wednesday, with one person taken to an area hospital.

Firefighters were dispatched to the small home, located at 2010 S. Second St., about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. Daysville is an unincorporated community located southeast of Oregon, on South Daysville Road, about 2 miles south of Route 64.

The home is one of several smaller residences located on the west side of South Daysville Road.

Oregon Fire Chief Michael Knoup said one person was taken to the Rochelle Hospital for injuries.

Firefighters and tenders (tankers with water) from several fire departments and districts were at the scene, including Rochelle, Mt. Morris, Byron, Stillman Valley, Franklin Grove and Lynn-Scott-Rock.

Tenders were deployed to the scene from area fire agencies because Daysville does not have a public water distribution center or fire hydrants.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, Ogle County Emergency Management and the Oregon Police Department also provided assistance.

No other details were available Wednesday afternoon.