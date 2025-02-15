VanOpdorp appointed to Farmers National Bank board of directors

Scott VanOpdorp (right) has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Prophetstown Banking Co. and Farmers National Bank. He is shown with Farmers National Bank President Garett Plumley. (Photo provided by Farmers National Bank)

PROPHETSTOWN – Scott VanOpdorp has been appointed to the board of directors of Prophetstown Banking Co. and Farmers National Bank.

Prophetstown Banking Co. is the holding company for Farmers National Bank, a community bank with more than $850 million in assets and four locations in Prophetstown, Geneseo, Morrison and Mount Carroll. VanOpdorp joins current board members Carey Bauer, William Dale, Kim Gehling, Tricia Mickley, Garett Plumley, Brad Toone, Donald Vogel and Jeffrey Woodworth.

A native of Geneseo, VanOpdorp earned a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in accounting at Northern Illinois University and is a certified public accountant.

He began his career in public accounting, entered the banking industry in 2006 and joined Farmers National Bank in 2010 as assistant vice president of accounting and compliance.

Since 2017, he has served as chief financial officer and was named vice president in 2018. He and his family live in Geneseo, where he is active in coaching youth sports, including travel softball, baseball and bowling.