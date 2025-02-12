Updated: Sauk Valley-area school closings for Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025

Here is a list of schools that will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, due to predicted snow.
- Amboy Schools
- Ashton-Franklin Center Schools
- Byron Schools
- Chadwick-Milledgeville Schools
- Dixon Schools
- Durand Schools
- Eastland Schools
- East Coloma-Nelson School
- Erie Schools
- Forrestville Schools (Forreston)
- Fulton Unity Christian
- Morrison Schools
- Pearl City Schools
- Polo Schools
- Port Byron Riverdale Schools
- Prophetstown/Lyndon/Tampico Schools
- River Bend Schools (Fulton)
- Rock Falls Elementary School
- Rock Falls High School
- Sterling Schools
- West Carroll Schools
- Carl Sandburg College
- Sauk Valley Community College