February 13, 2025
Updated: Sauk Valley-area school closings for Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025

By Charlene Bielema
School bus (Photo provided)

Here is a list of schools that will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, due to predicted snow.

  • Amboy Schools
  • Ashton-Franklin Center Schools
  • Byron Schools
  • Chadwick-Milledgeville Schools
  • Dixon Schools
  • Durand Schools
  • Eastland Schools
  • East Coloma-Nelson School
  • Erie Schools
  • Forrestville Schools (Forreston)
  • Fulton Unity Christian
  • Morrison Schools
  • Pearl City Schools
  • Polo Schools
  • Port Byron Riverdale Schools
  • Prophetstown/Lyndon/Tampico Schools
  • River Bend Schools (Fulton)
  • Rock Falls Elementary School
  • Rock Falls High School
  • Sterling Schools
  • West Carroll Schools
  • Carl Sandburg College
  • Sauk Valley Community College
