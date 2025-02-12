Updated: Sauk Valley-area school closings for Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025

Here is a list of schools that will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, due to predicted snow.

Amboy Schools

Ashton-Franklin Center Schools

Byron Schools

Chadwick-Milledgeville Schools

Dixon Schools

Durand Schools

Eastland Schools

East Coloma-Nelson School

Erie Schools

Forrestville Schools (Forreston)

Fulton Unity Christian

Morrison Schools

Pearl City Schools

Polo Schools

Port Byron Riverdale Schools

Prophetstown/Lyndon/Tampico Schools

River Bend Schools (Fulton)

Rock Falls Elementary School

Rock Falls High School

Sterling Schools

West Carroll Schools

Carl Sandburg College

Sauk Valley Community College