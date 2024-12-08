Sauk Valley Wedding Expo looking for vendors

A wedding cake provider participates in the 2024 Sauk Valley Wedding Expo. Next year's event is set for 12 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Northland Mall, located on Route 2 in Sterling. (Photo provided by Shaw Media)

Wedding-centric businesses can now sign up for the Sauk Valley Wedding Expo.

Caterers, flower shops and other businesses that sell products or services for weddings or receptions can apply for booths at the expo, which will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Northland Mall, located on Route 2 in Sterling.

The deadline to register as a vendor is Friday, Jan. 10.

Wedding Expo 2025 is considered the area’s largest wedding expo and is an event designed for couples to help plan their perfect wedding, all in one stop, according to a news release.

The wedding expo will feature a fashion show, along with exhibits on flowers, tuxedos and a variety of other wedding staples. Couples who register are entered to win a $250 gift certificate to use at the wedding expo vendor of their choice.

The 2025 Sauk Valley Wedding Expo is sponsored by Selmi’s Weddings & Events, Selmi’s Formal Wear, 7:24 Fitness On The Rock and Shaw Media.

For information about becoming a vendor, call Kelly Null at 815-632-2566, email marketing@saukvalley.com, or visit Sauk Valley Media’s Facebook page.