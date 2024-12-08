Dixon girl receives top marks at 4-H horse knowledge competition

The Eastern National 4-H Horse Roundup champion team includes Talisa Thomas, Ellis Rogers, Hannah Wenzel and Allison Burrs. Burrs, of Dixon, far right, was the top individual point winner at the Eastern National 4-H Horse Roundup. (Photos provided by Illinois Extension)

A Dixon girl received top marks at a national 4-H event as part of the Illinois 4-H State Hippology team.

Allison Burrs, who lives in Dixon and competes on the Carroll County team, was the top individual point winner at the Eastern National 4-H Horse Roundup.

Allison, along with the rest of her team, was tested across a range of topics, including breed identification and evaluation, anatomy, tack identification, nutrition, reproductive physiology, disease management, parasite identification, and emergency preparedness.

Also competing on the team was Talisa Thomas of Whiteside County, Ellis Rogers of Knox County and Hannah Wenzel of Saline County. They were coached by Bryan Hollewell and Olivia Charles, both Carroll County volunteers.

The team collectively secured the title of 2024 Hippology champions, according to a news release.

Allison is a member of Carroll County 4-H clubs, including Milledgeville Hotshots and Boots N Spurs horse club.

Allison took high individual marks in both the written and stations phase, as well as high individual overall. Ellis took sixth in the stations phase and tied for fifth overall, and Hannah took ninth in the written phase, seventh in the stations phase and ninth overall, according to the release. Just out of the ribbons in several phases, Talisa’s performance “significantly contributed to earning high team [scores] within phases and overall, as there are no drop scores in this contest.”

“In 4-H, learning about horses means much more than learning to ride,” the University of Illinois Extension said in the release. “Through 4-H, young people with a passion for horses can participate in educational contests related to the equine industry, regardless of whether they even own a horse. These educational programs enhance members’ knowledge of horse health, breed characteristics, management and feeding.”