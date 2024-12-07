Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2024

Lee County

Quit Claim Deeds

Cws Investments Inc. to Integrity Income Fund LLC, 913 S. Galena Ave., $10.

Deeds in Trust

Patricia Ehmen to Patricia Ehmen, trustee, and Patricia Ehmen Land Trust, 56 LaMoille Road and 39 LaMoille Road, both in La Moille, and one other parcel in Sublette Township, $0.

Doris Lea Mccall to Doris Lea McCall, trustee, and Mrb Family Land Trust, four parcels in Sublette Township $0.

Thomas E. Chilton and Laurie C. Chilton to Thomas E. Chilton, trustee, Laurie C. Chilton, trustee, Thomas Chilton Revocable Trust and Laurie Chilton Revocable Trust, 1507 Eadens Place, Dixon, $0.

Diana K. McClellan and Blaine E. McClellan Jr. to Diana McClellan, trustee, Diana McClellan Trust, Blaine McClellan Jr., trustee, and Blain McClellan Jr. Trust, 1616 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Casey D. Mills and Nathan R. Hill to John Janssen, 10600 Osage Road, Prophetstown, $219,000.

Nicholas J. Myers to Christopher D. Scott and Janet L. Scott, 20306 Mathew Road, Morrison, $249,000.

Ronald W. Rick to Stacey Dubree, 910 W. 10th St. Sterling, $120,000.

Turk It Investments LLC to Taylor G. Schauff, 6 E. 15th St., Sterling, $140,000.

Crossroads Community Church to April House, 201 W. Market St., Morrison, $205,000.

George E. Depuy to Edwardo Castillo and Danny Yanes, 3206 W. Science Ridge Road, Sterling, $102,000.

Cruz R. Miranda to Atanacio Hernandez, 608 Sixth Ave., Rock Falls, $70,000.

Jerry W. Turner Trust to Stanley A. Scheidecker and Carla D. Scheidecker, 28637 Surrey Drive, Sterling, $0.

Debra S. Szabo to Linsey N. McBride and Travis L. McBride, 15160 Schipper Lane, Morrison, $450,000.

Travis L. McBride and Linsey N. McBride to Debra S. Szabo, 708 Coralyn Drive, Morrison, $210,000.

Jonathan A. Gieson and Linda D. Gieson to Kimberly A. Weinstock, 1701 14th Ave., Rock Falls, $110,000.

Rebecca L. Medema to Drew Temple Trust, Jennifer Temple Trust, Christopher Brown and Angela Brown, Albany Road, Erie, $57,714.

Betty Lou Dierwechter Trust and Daryl W. Dierwechter Trust to Betty Lou Dierwechter Trust and Daryl W. Dierwechter Trust, 16499 Fenton Road, Fulton, $0.

Melanie A. Noyes to M5 Industries LLC and Series Kaybre, 511 W. Fifth St., Rock Falls, $82,000.

Jeffrey J. Giacobbe to M5 Industries LLC and Series Kaybre, 403 Ada St., Rock Falls, $65,000.

Arne A. Gronlund to Chad D. Wetzell Trust and Jodie L. Wetzell Trust, Tampico Road, Rock Falls, $8,000.

Ronald Coleman and Tiffany Coleman to M5 Industries LLC and Series Kaybre, 506 Woodlawn Drive, Prophetstown, $137,850.

Quit Claim Deeds

Steve K. Hadaway to Steve K. Hadaway and Peggy Hadaway, 106 S. Washington St., Tampico, $0.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp to George E. Depuy, Parcel No. 11-07-251-003, $0.

Eric C. Anderson, Ellen M. Anderson, Kari M. Anderson, Kari M. Reynolds and Jerrod M. Reynolds to Jerrod M. Reynolds and Kari M. Reynolds, 13103 Van Damme Road, Prophetstown, $0.

Jeffrey A. Zajicek and Carla R. Zajicek to Superior Rentals LLC, 5360 Fulton Road, 319 Ninth Ave., 806 Fourth St., 816 Fourth St., 1128 10th Ave., 605 14th Ave., 800 18th Ave., 1114 14th Ave., 1322 14th Ave., 1121 22nd Ave., 1100 Tennis Court, 1105 Tennis Court, 1031 13th Ave., all in Fulton, $0.

Trustees Deeds

Farmers National Bank and Dale A. Burkholder Trust and Yvonne R. Burkholder Trust to Derek William Bush and Jaicee Elizabeth Bush, two parcels on Yorktown Road, Morrison, $823,866.

Jeffrey A. Zajicek and Carla R. Zajicek to Jeffrey A. Zajicek Trust and Carla R. Zajicek Trust, 5724 Fulton Road, Fulton, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Lynn Hamilton to Robert Scarbrough and Meagan Hoadley, 821 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, $122,500.

Nachusa Ii Lllp to Matthew C. Gusse and Colline N. Gusse, no parcel number given, $225,248.

Melvin P. Wimer Jr. to Margaret Anne Tyne, two parcels in Buffalo Township, $2,107,400.

Kay L. Brooks to Kay L. Brooks, trustee, and Kay. L Brooks Trust, 205 W. Pine St., Forreston, $0.

David R. Buzzo and Stephanie L. Buzzo to Jesus Medina, 1031 Northwestern Ave., Davis Junction, $309,000.

Ashley B. Goner and Dillon D. Upchurch to Kevin Holder and Stacey Holder, 2112 Southfield Lane, Byron, $265,000.

Shelly A. Kaupas to Timothy Lee Philipp, 504 N. Fifth St., Oregon, $215,000.

Christine M. Probst and Christine M. Jenkins to Jordan R. Obert and Shelby E. Obert, 180 Autumnwood Lane, Davis Junction, $246,500.

Quit Claim Deeds

Preston N. Brown and Ashley N. R. Brown to Preston N. Brown, trustee, Ashley N. R. Brown, trustee, Preston N. Brown Trust and Ashley N. R. Brown Trust, 6524 N. Deer Path, Oregon $0.

Haywell LLC - Mill Creek to Hre Builders LLC, 375 Mill Ridge Drive, 363 Mill Ridge Drive, and 351 Mill Ridge Drive, Byron, $0.

Kristy K. Groharing to Kristy K. Groharing Rev Trust, 1176 W. Second St., Byron, $0.

Richard D. Faivre and Linda L. Faivre to Richard D. Faivre and Linda L. Faivre, one parcel in Lincoln Township,: eight parcels in Buffalo township, one parcel in Woosung Township and one other parcel, $0.

Trustee Deeds

Joseph Jacobs, trustee, and John E. Jacobs Trust to Laura Dewey, 8833 W. Woosung Road, Dixon, $0.

Joseph Jacobs, trustee, and John E. Jacobs Trust to Joseph Paul Jacobs, 8753 W. Woosung Road, Dixon, and 8833 W. Woosung Road, Dixon, $0.

Deeds in Trust

Nancy Kay Becker and Howard E. Becker to Old Second National Bank of Aurora Tr8779 and Old Second National Bank of Aurora, trustee, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $183,447.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office