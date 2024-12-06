Neighbor discovers Dixon garage fire, alerts family

Crews respond to a fire Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at 210 N. Brinton Ave. in Dixon. (Earleen Hinton)

DIXON - A garage fire discovered by a neighbor at a Dixon home was extinguished before it could reach the home, fire officials said Friday.

The Dixon Fire Department was dispatched at 5:37 p.m. Thursday to 210 N. Brinton Ave. in Dixon following reports of a structure fire, according to a news release.

The fire was found in an attached garage and extinguished before it could reach the home, according to the release.

A neighbor saw the fire, alerted the family so they could evacuate and called 911, the fire department said.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire was unintentional.

Also on scene was the Dixon Rural Fire Department, CGH EMS and a Sterling Fire engine. During the response, Dixon Police squad cars blocked off North Brinton Avenue at the East Everett Street and East Boyd Street intersections.

The department was also assisted by Advance EMS, the Rock Falls Fire Department, the Polo Fire Protection District, and the Oregon Fire Protection District, according to the release.

All crews were cleared of the scene at 7:22 p.m. Thursday.