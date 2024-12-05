Eastland boys basketball improves to 2-0: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys basketball

Eastland 69, Dakota 50: Adam Awender scored 22 points and Parker Krogman had 16 in the win for Eastland, ranked fourth in the opening Class 1A AP poll.

West Carroll 45, Milledgeville 43: Micah Toms-Smith and Carter Livengood each scored 12 points for Milledgeville in the tight loss.

Boys wrestling

Erie-Prophetstown 40, Rock Falls 25: E-P’s Wyatt Goossens (165 pounds), Jordae Crow (175) and John Holland (215) got pins in the dual win. Logan Thome got a pin for the Rockets at 132.

Moline 53, Sterling 24: Sterling’s Oswaldo Navarro got a pin at heavyweight, Cael Lyons got a pin at 126 pounds, Zyan Westbrook got a pin at 132 and Landon Kenney got a pin at 150 in the Western Big 6 Conference dual loss.

Girls wrestling

Sterling 57, Moline 12: Sterling’s Noelani Ibarra (115) had a pin in the dual win and Nevaeh Delgado earned a 16-12 decision at 125.