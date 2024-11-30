Seasons greetings: Sterling to hold annual Christmas Walk on Dec. 6

A horse-drawn carriage moves past the Sterling theater Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, as revelers take a ride through the downtown for the Seasonal Sights and Sounds Christmas walk. This year's walk is Dec. 6. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING – Join the fun as Sterling Main Street and the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce kick off the holiday season with their annual “Seasonal Sights and Sounds Christmas Walk” on Friday, Dec 6.

Visitors can enjoy late-night holiday shopping, horse and carriage rides, decorated storefronts and streets, kids activities, visits with Santa, performances at Dale Park, the annual lighting of the tree and more. Additionally, downtown storefronts and shop windows will be painted to keep patrons cheerful as they search for holiday deals and meals.

The fun starts downtown, where Santa will arrive at 5:15 p.m. by horse and carriage down Locust Street. The festivities continue with the official lighting of the Library Plaza Christmas Tree at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Locust and Fourth Streets, across from the Sterling Theater.

Visitors can journey to the municipal parking lot behind Grummert’s Hardware, 424 Locust St., where horse and carriage rides will be available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Salvation Army Canteen will be nearby with hot beverages, and holiday music will be provided by 3D Sound.

Santa’s Workshop

This free event is full of children’s games and activities. It starts immediately after the tree lighting and runs until 7:30 p.m. Kids also can get their photo taken while visiting Santa and Mrs. Claus at the workshop, which will take place on Fourth Street between First Avenue and Locust Street, alongside the Sterling Theater.

All games and activities are provided by ComEd, Cornerstone Credit Union, Frantz Manufacturing, the Hope Cancer Wellness Center, Lutheran Social Services of Illinois, NAMI Sauk Valley, the Whiteside County Healthier Communities Partnership, the Newman Central Catholic High School National Honor Society, Open Door Community Church, the Rock Falls High School Junior Optimist Club, Regional Office of Education 47, Sauk Valley Bank, Sterling Federal Bank, the Sterling High School student council, the Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA, Toys for Tots, the Tri-County Opportunities Council and state Rep. Brad Fritts.

Dale Park Winter Wonderland

Visit Dale Park at 214 Locust St. for entertainment by the Penguin Project, where local actors will perform at 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. The park also will feature several holiday photo stations, including a giant peace sign, the “Phoenix” wings and new snow globe and snowflake stations. Hot cocoa and roasted chestnuts will be available from Community State Bank and House in the Country.

For more information, call the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-625-2400.