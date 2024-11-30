Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for Nov. 18-24, 2024

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Vicki Bantrup, Christopher Bantrup, Alexander Bantrup, Vicki L. Bantrup and Vicki Lynn Bantrup to Jonathan Setchell and Aubrey Setchell, 146 Palmyra Road, Dixon, $0.

First State Bank and H F Gehant Banking Co. to Village of West Brooklyn, 755 Second St., West Brooklyn, $0.

Ramon Wigberto Viera to Leonard J. Leto and Donna Jawor, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes, $9,000.

St. Mary’s Cement US LLC to Antonio Brown and Brenda Brown, 1325 E. River Road, Dixon, and one other parcel, $147,500.

Jeffrey D. Roop and Diane K. Roop to Bryan Dewey, 112 W. Hughes St., Franklin Grove, $250,000.

George C. Yang and Bao Yang to Steven M. Kibble, one parcel in Dixon Township, $68,500.

R&R Adventures LLC to Montana D. Myers and Bianca A. Myers, 323 N. Dixon Ave., Dixon, $41,500.

Montana D. Myers and Bianca Myers to R&R Adventures LLC, 509 Squires Ave., Dixon, $0.

Sugar Creek Farm Inc. to John A. Fassler, trustee, John A. Fassler Trust, Sally K. Fassler, trustee, Sally K. Fassler Trust, one parcel in Palmyra Township, $27,630.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Aaron M. Veckey, 606 Anglo St., Dixon, $0.

Diana L. Vering to Franklin Joseph Donnelly and Susan M. Donnelly, 812 Easy Road, Ohio, $760,000.

Alden R. Rudiger to Hvarre Holdings LLC, 771 Brandon Wyley Drive, Dixon, $25,000.

Rita Ann Co Olsen, trustee, John F. Co Olsen, trustee, John F. Olsen Declaration of Trust and Rita Ann Declaration of Trust to Agnieszka M. Hamberg and Henryk Gwidon Hamberg, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes, $55,000.

Wendell T. Snell to Eileen E. Daraska and Edward M. Daraska, 1412 S. Phyllis Drive, Dixon, $262,500.

David Butterbaugh, Carol Pyle and Joanne Fredberg to Sheaffer Farms LLC, one parcel in Palmyra Township, $1,132,653.

David Butterbaugh, Carol Pyle and Joanne Fredberg to Kyle W. Sheaffer and Amy K. Sheaffer, two parcels in Palmyra Township, $1,145,950.

Thomas S. Moore and Mychala Moore to Stan Kahle and Jeri Kahle, 733 Eakle Road, Harmon, $172,000.

Virginia Dropowski to Jose Antonio Roman Lopez, two parcels in Woodhaven Lakes, $30,000.

David Butterbaugh and Carol Pyle to Brian M. Burrs and Kelly R. Burrs, one parcel in Palmyra Township, $967,200.

David Butterbaugh and Carol Pyle to Larry C. Hummel, trustee, Larry C. Hummel Revocable Trust, Kimberly L. Hummel Co-Trustee, Larry C. Hummel Co-Trustee, and Kimberly L. Hummel Trust, two parcels in Palmyra Township, $1,144,775.

Nicholas D. Payne to Tammy M. Bryant, 142 N. Jones Ave., Amboy, $142,000.

Laurence N. Lulich and Donna J. Lulich to Cristina Coronado and Nicholas R. Huff, 911.5 Melugins Grove Road, Compton, $585,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, trustee, and Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust Series 2019-1 to Becky S. Koehler, 106 Main St., Nelson, $33,000.

Quit claim deeds

John Bloom and Celina J. Bloom to Terry Smith and Melissa M. Hammonds, 605 Main St., Ashton, $0.

Do Not Pass Go LLC to Yellow Ribbon Housing LLC, 801 W. Third St., Dixon, and 803 W. Third St., Dixon, $0.

Ellen Nelson and Candace L. Yehnert to Candace Yehnert and Robert Yehnert, two parcels in Woodhaven Lakes, $0.

Melody D. Myers and Alyrica J. Myers to Montana D. Myers and Bianca Myers, 509 Squires Ave., Dixon, $0.

Reserve Holdings LLC to James P. Wagner, 621 S. Dixon Ave., Dixon, $5,000.

Trustee deeds

Veronda D. Hicks, trustee, Verronda D. Hickes, trustee, and Brachle Family Living Trust to Nicholas D. Payne, 59 E. Bluff St., Amboy, $185,000.

Sue L. Coleman Wolf, trustee, Sally A. Coleman Travin, trustee, and Ruth L. Coleman Trust to Rmss Coleman LLC, four parcels in Nelson Township, $0.

Tim Lindenbaum, Trustee, and John Lindenbaum Trust to Curtis E. Harrison, Linda K. Harrison and Curtis Eugene Harrison, two parcels in Franklin Grove Township, $1,210,000.

Daniel Heng, trustee, Daniel Heng Trust, Teresa Heng, trustee, and Teresa Heng Trust to Jared L. Meyer and Katelynn E. Meyer, 1735 Middlebury Road, Ashton, $375,000.

Anna Lee Burns, Co-Trustee, Jeannine C. Burns, Co-Trustee, and Bob Thomas Burns Trust to Fish Properties LLC, 1651 Hill Drive, Dixon, $150,000.

Marve R. Jasper, trustee, and Jasper Family 2005 Declaration of Trust to Ray Michael Jasper and Donna Jasper, 218 Summit Ave., Dixon, $30,000.

Deeds in trust

Dawn M. Sperry and Robert J. Gribben to Dawn M. Sperry Gribben Trust No 1, 1810 Ashton Road, Ashton, $0.

Judith K. Althaus and Judith K. Althaus, trustee, to Judith K. Althaus Trust, one parcel in Sublette township, $0.

Michael D. Kuehl and Jennifer L. Kuehl to Michael Duwayne Kuehl, trustee, Jennifer Lee Kuehl, trustee, Michael Kuehl Revocable Living Trust and Jennifer Kuehl Revocable Living Trust, 1667 River Ridge Drive, Dixon, $0.

Joseph C. Hagan, trustee, Joseph C. Hagan Living Trust, Z. Diane Hagan, trustee, and Z. Diane Hagan Living Trust to Joseph C. Hagan, trustee, Z. Diane Hagan, trustee, Joseph C. Hagan Living Trust and Z. Diane Hagan Living Trust, 1989 County Line Road, Steward, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

1st Gateway Credit Union to Brian Olson, 7535 Ridge Road, Rock Falls, $225,000.

Bonnie Donnell to Karson Strohmayer, 1401 16th Ave., Sterling, $70,000.

Jeffrey A. Nelson and Karen S. Nelson to Alex W. Gullickson and Torrie A. Bolin, 1307 15th Ave., Sterling, $112,000.

Pamela M. Papoccia to Christopher Monceaux and Brittany Monceaux, 1435 W. 23rd St., Sterling, $270,000.

Melissa K. Miller to Jacob J. Miller, 612 W. 14th St., Rock Falls, $134,400.

Joan Biagioni to Christopher Wilkinson, 814 E. 16th St., Sterling, $69,000.

Maxine Whistler to Morrison Sportsmens Club, one parcel on Fenton Road, Morrison, $12,195.

Stacey L. Morrell, Harvey J. Morrell and H. John Morrell Jr. to Christina M. Burns and William D. Burns, 8045 Hurd Road, Erie, $575,000.

William L. Campbell and Katelyn Seaberg to Jennifer VanZuiden and Keith Allen VanZuiden, 1810 18th Ave., Sterling, $165,000.

Carol A. Harridge to Shane M. Wiebenga, 736 Milnes Drive, Unit 20, Morrison, $147,900.

Ronald E. Lohse and Joy L. Lohse to Cole C. Young and Ariel E. Young, one parcel on Lakeside Drive, Erie, $13,500.

Frantz Manufacturing Co. to Kurt And Brian Properties LLC, 603 First Ave., Sterling, $121,900.

Joyce A. Hussong, trustee, and Hussong Family Trust to Mychala A. Moore and Thomas S. Moore, 1102 Locust Drive, Rock Falls, $315,000.

James D. Kottke and Karen M. Kottke to Brian C. Baldwin, trustee, and Ripple River Trust, 9699 Moline Road, Erie, $75,000.

Joe K. Waite and Cheryl Lea Waite to Mr. Scoops Inc., 110 E. Third St., Prophetstown, $70,000.

Joshua D. Willman to Crttr Inc., 405 Ash Ave., Sterling, $200,000.

Brenda M. Meyer and Clarice Podeswa to Ralph Meyer, Calvin Meyer and Brandon Tegtmeier, 1011 Eighth St., Erie, $75,920.

Ryan R. Wiersema and Sarah E. Wiersema to Arcadia Rose Birklid, 18162 Malvern Road, Morrison, $352,000.

Darlene C. Shoffner to Rosa M. Velasquez, 213 Avenue E, Rock Falls, $55,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Cameron Schneider, 223 Avenue E, Rock Falls, $70,550.

James C. Lubbs to Kurt W. Woodinmiller and Brooke M. Woodinmiller, 312 W. Grove St., Coleta, $190,000.

Brian D. Luebke to Jeff S. Rugh, 808 E. Sixth St., Sterling, $45,000.

Aurelio Gallardo and Araceli Gallardo to Javier Romero and Mayra Enriquez Perez, 907 Avenue J, Sterling, $37,780.

Marcus S. Mossholder to Samantha Mix, 403 14th Ave., Rock Falls, $93,000.

Toriann Sullivan, Terrilynn Weeber, Jason W. Heyvaert, Amy S. Heyvaert and Kathryn J. Berardi to Jamie M. Geerts and Tyler P. Geerts, one parcel on 16th Avenue in Erie, $7,500.

Jose F. Garcia to Dustin Funderberg, 502 Ave. C, Sterling, $38,000.

Cynthia Gerall, Brenda K. Reynolds, Harry Hott, Karen Hott and Lora J. Hott estate to Laurie D. Jaques and Waldo E. Jaques, 2001 19th Ave., Sterling, $180,000.

Equity Trust Company Custodian and James V. Pack to Nawat Sterling LLC., 1203 E. 24th St., and 1205 E. 24th St., Sterling, $260,000.

Christopher K. Haan to Ronald Gurley and Sherry Gurley, 1422 Bennett Drive, Rock Falls, $68,000.

Erin L. Sharp to Alejandro Raymond, 1300 W. Rock Falls Road, Rock Falls, $85,000.

US Bank, Trustee, Series 20071, and Merrill Lynch First Franklin Mortgage to Jerry McDonald, 1513 Eighth Ave., Rock Falls, $47,500.

Vance Wade to Corey T. Wade, 416 15th Ave., Fulton, $59,200.

Quit claim deeds

Sheri Lynette Jones to Kenneth Leroy Smith and Sheri Lynette Smith, 15927 Timberlane, Morrison, $0.

Trustee deeds

James A. Hartman and Dawn M. Hartman to James A. Hartman Trust and Dawn M. Hartman, one parcel, $0.

Charles J. Rhode and Barbara J. Rhode to Charles J. Rhode Trust and Barbara J. Rhode Trust, one parcel, $0.

Mary R. McCormick Trust and Larry G. McCormick Trust to Marla J. Esnard, East 21st Street, Sterling, $27,500.

Dale E. Pfundstein Trust to Bruce R. Jackson and Marcia J. Jackson, 29020 Penrose Road, Sterling, $11,000.

Elwyn W. Nice Family Trust and Shirley H. Nice Family Trust to Peco Kid LLC, 20780 Carroll Road, Morrison, $2,193,000.

Elwyn W. Nice Family Trust and Shirley H. Nice Family Trust to Benjamin Damhoff, 20780 Carroll Road, Morrison, $1,040,400.

Santiago Albert Sanchez Settlement Trust and James Raymond Trust Trustee to Santiago Albert Sanchez, 609 Lincoln St., Rock Falls, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Enrique Hernandez Garcia and Enrique Hernandez-Garcia to Daniel W. Keller and Kayla M. Keller, E. Diane Lane, Rochelle $45,000.

Kickapoo Land LLC to Jacob Harvey Lewis and Erin Renee Lewis, 1085 W. Mud Creek Road, Oregon, $241,850.

Kathryn C. Cavanaugh, Kathryn Kuczynski and Mitchell Eugene Kuczynski to Richard C. Sage and Suzanne N. Sage, 803 Clay St., Oregon, $150,000.

Zachary T. Lessman and Emily Lessman to Lauren Jean Larson, 209 Sunset Lane, Mt. Morris, $130,000.

Nicholas R. Wolfe, Amanda Marie Wolfe and Amanda Marie Bally to Dylan R. Bishop and Kyla Aldrich, 942 White Birch Lane, Davis Junction, $296,000.

Bush Enterprises Oregon LLC to Matthew P. Pendergrass and Jamie L. Pendergrass, 408 E. Washington St., Oregon, $145,000.

Troy W. O’Brien and Jill C. O’Brien to Jami Marie Herrick and William Kevin Herrick, 2421 W. Pines Road, Oregon, $560,000.

Samantha L. Miller to Premium Property Investors LLC, 11087 E. Fisher Road, Rochelle, $90,000.

Pablo E. Alcaraz to Alex Bozzi, 5174 E. Nordic Woods Drive, Byron, $315,000.

Ralph H. Ubben and Dora E. Ubben to Ann Olujic, Parcel No. 08-17-300-000, $50,000.

Chris Youssi, trustee, Youssi Real Estate & Development Inc. Profit Sharing Tr and Yredi Roth 401k to Dennis R. Williams and Christine A. Williams, one parcel in Marion Township, $24,900.

Patchwork Vision LLC to Kmgw LLC, 122 N. Third St., Oregon, $677,000.

Youssi Investments LLC to Jeffery A. Rodewald and Peggy S. Rodewald, one parcel in Marion Township, $23,900.

Noggle Family Limited Partnership to Daniel Breyne, trustee, and Jodeen K. Breyne Tr, one parcel in Dement Township, $0.

David C. Eder and Amy S. Eder to Robert Evans and Jill Evans, 8213 N. Mill Road, Leaf River, $275,000.

James Hogan to James Hogan and Elizabeth A. Hogan, 1008 Monroe St., Oregon, $0.

Contry Homes Group LLC to Donald J. Faerber, Beverly A. Faerber and Sarah R. Faerber, 1107 Depot St., David Junction, $283,760.

Michael L. Hopwood and Shirley J. Buck to Reinaldo Lebron, 200 E Mcconaughy Ave., Rochelle, $252,000.

Mark P. Scholl and Kathleen J. Scholl to Mark P. Scholl, trustee, Mark P. Scholl Trust, Kathleen J. Scholl, trustee, Kathleen J. Scholl Trust, 301 N. Congress Ave., Polo; 408 E. Colden St., Polo; and one other parcel, $0.

Trestle Holdings LLC to Holly Full, 1101 S. Second St., Oregon, $279,900.

Merla L. Brooks to William R. Wragg, trustee, William R. Wragg Tr, Patti Wragg, trustee, Patti S. Wragg Tr, 614 E. Dixon St., Polo, and one other parcel, $250,000.

Mill Creek Inc. to Haywell LLC - Mill Creek and Haywell LLC, 546 Creekside Circle, Byron; 554 Creekside Circle, Byron; and 30 other parcels in Byron Township, $425,000.

Steven I. Tobin to Toby’s Dark Cloud Rand LLC, one parcel in Pine Creek Township, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Creston Commons LLC to Hre Builders LLC, five parcels in Dement Township, $0.

Sung T. Yim and Hwa Soon Yim to Sung T. Yim, trustee, Hwa Soon Yim, trustee, and Yim Family Tr, no parcel number listed, $0.

Edgar Mascorro Galvan to Olivia Galvan Gonzalez, 1133 N. Seventh St., Unit 808, Rochelle, $50,000.

Adam C. Dach and Amy K. Dach to Adam C. Dach and Amy K. Dach, 11726 N. Woodburn Road, Byron, $0.

Janaan S. Mickey and Timothy M. Mickey to Timothy M. MIckey, trustee, Timothy M. Mickey Tr, Janaan S. MIckey, trustee, and Janaan S. Mickey Tr, 1222 Crest Lane, Rochelle, $0.

Sandra E. Haley, Sandra E. Hamilton, Sandra E. Hamilton Haley and Sandra E. Hamilton-Haley to Tracy M. Haley, 5985 N. Marrill Road, Byron, $0.

Joshua R. Beachy and Tramaine N. Beachy to Tramaine N. Beachy, 1207 River Drive, Byron, $0.

Troy Rittschof and Erin Rittschof to Troy Rittschof, Erin Rittschof and Corinne Buis, 2519 S. Chamberlain Road, Esmond, $0.

T&r Muldowney Family LLC - Rental Series to Sbk and Cjk Properties LLC, 5755 N. Cl Myers Drive, Byron, $0.

Trustee deeds

Dale H. Jurgensen, trustee, and Dale H. Jurgensen, Tr97, to Christopher J. Head, Peggy E. Kruger Head and Peggy E. Kruger-Head, 1127 W. Second St., Byron, $250,000.

Curtis L. Ennenga, trustee, and 307 N. Seminary Tr to Elizabeth Bocker, 307 N. Seminary St., Mt. Morris, $120,618.

Michelle K. Christiansen, trustee, Michelle Chambers, trustee, and Christiansen Family Declaration Lv Tr2022 to Jason Blackwood and Andrea K. Dixson, 194 Autumnwood Lane, Davis Junction, $240,000.

Angie Childers, trustee, and Joyce Tr101 to Trenton Marulewski, 2647 S. Snyder Road, Oregon, $0.

Linda R. Devries Lv Tr, Linda R. Devries, trustee, Lyle H. Devries Lv Tr, and Lyle H. Devries, trustee, to Fred Scott Robert Gunderson and Kelli R. Gunderson, one parcel in Forreston Township, $40,000.

Paul L. Smith, trustee, and Paul L. and Nancy L. Smith Joint Rev Tr1102 to Martin Acevedo Romos, 206 E. Main St., Mt. Morris, $50,500.

Lavine Elizabeth Baker Simeone, trustee, Lavine Elizabeth Baker Simeone Lv Tr1 to Lavine Elizabeth Baker Simeone, trustee, Lavine Elizabeth Baker Simeone, Lv Tr1, 515 N. Fourth St., Oregon; 4194 S. Chana Road, Chana; and one parcel in Pine Rock Township, $0.

Deeds in trust

Warren F. Dutton and Linda L. Dutton to Warren F. Dutton, trustee, Linda L. Dutton, trustee, and Dutton Family Tr1124, 555 E. Park Road, Oregon, $0.

Bowman Family Farm LLC to Kimberly K. Bowman, trustee, Kimberly K. Bowman Lv Tr, Michael L. Bowman, trustee, Michael L. Bowman Lv Tr, 1803 N. Freeport Road, Polo, $0.

Michael R. Freedlund and Loretta K. Freedlund to Michael R. Freedlund, trustee, Loretta K. Freedlund, trustee, and Michael R. and Loretta K. Freedlund Lv Tr, 609 E. Montague Road, Winnebago, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office