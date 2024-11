Newman's Evan Bushman (12) and Ashton Miner (22) guard Marengo's Oliver Nichols (11) on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at the Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys basketball

Dixon 72, Rochelle 69: At the Sycamore tournament, Dixon senior Darius Harrington scored 40 points in the win to follow up his 34-point outing his last game. He hit 15 shots, including four 3-pointers, in the win for Dixon (2-1). Cullen Shaner added 11 points.

Newman 69, Marengo 57: George Jungerman (25 points), Evan Bushman (20 points) and Garrett Matznick (14 points) led the scoring charge to win Pool B at the Oregon tournament.