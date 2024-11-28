Five Sauk Valley area boys basketball players to watch in the 2024-25 season

Rock Falls’ Kuitim Heald handles the ball against Kewanee Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at Rock Falls High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Here are five returning standout boys basketball players to watch this season in the Sauk Valley area.

Darius Harrington, Dixon, sr., F

The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 20 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game as a first-team All-Big Northern Conference pick last season. He also shot 61.9% from two-point range, 41.2% from 3-point range and 71.5% from the free-throw line. He is over 1,000 points for his career and set the school’s single-season scoring record with 599 points last season. He scored 34 points in a loss to Burlington Central on Wednesday.

Dixon’s Darius Harrington puts up a shot below the basket against Geneseo’s Landon Nordstrom Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (Alex T. Paschal)

Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls, sr., G

The 6-foot-3 combo guard averaged 15.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game as a first-team All-Big Northern Conference pick last season. He shot 46.5% from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range. He’s scored over 1,000 points in his career.

Parker Krogman, Eastland, jr., F

The 6-foot-3 wing averaged 13.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game as a unanimous first-team All-NUIC South pick and IBCA Class 1A special mention All-State pick last season. He shot 54.1% from the field.

Eastland's Parker Krogman (33) shoots as Polo's Nolan Hahn (11) and Carter Merdian (10) defend on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 at the 1A Forreston Regional championship game at Forreston High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Kaedon Phillips, Sterling, sr., PG

Phillips steps into a bigger scoring role this season following multiple productive players graduating. He started 24 games last season, averaging 7.5 points per game. Phillips scored 27 points to open the season in an 80-68 win over Plano.

Sterling’s Kaedon Phillips drives the baseline against LaSalle-Peru Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 during a class 3A regional final at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Kade Girton, Oregon, sr., PF

The 6-foot-3 power forward has had a strong start to his senior campaign, scoring 25 points against Newman and leading the team with 15 against Marengo.

Oregon's Kade Girton (34) makes a move to the basket against Newman on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024 at the Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

Also keep an eye on: Newman’s John Rowzee, George Jungerman and Garret Matznick; Rock Falls’ Ryken Howard; Sterling’s Nico Battagila and Maddux Osborn; Milledgeville’s Micah Toms-Smith.