Oregeon’s Sarver drops 30 in win: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Oregon's Aniyah Sarver (23) holds the ball against West Carroll at the Oregon Girls Basketball Tip-Off Tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024 at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

Girls basketball

Oregon 49, West Carroll 34: Aniyah Sarver led Oregon with 30 points, including 16 in the third quarter as coach Angela Reynolds earned her first win to open the season. Emma Randecker led West Carroll with 18 points.

Erie-Prophetstown 34, Rock Falls 19: Lauren Abott led E-P with 10 points in the win at Bureau Valley. Miley Bickett led Rock Falls with 10 points, including two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Dixon 66, Richmond-Burton 16: Reese Dambman led Dixon with 24 points as she hit six 3-pointers and scored 13 in the first frame at the Oregon tournament. Ahmyrie McGowan (12 points) and Hallie Williamson (10 points) were also in double figures for the Duchesses.

Amboy 59, Rochelle 47: Bella Yanos (13 points), Emily Sachs (13) and Jillian Anderson (12) led the Clippers offensively in the win.

Boys bowling

Sycamore 3,508, Sterling 2,790: Preston Near led Sterling with a 524 series and Nate Lobdell had a 193 game in the dual loss.