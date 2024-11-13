Dixon, E-P, Oregon boys bowling all win: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys bowling

Dixon 3,784, Sterling 3,062: Dixon won the dual led by a 749 by Wyatt Miller, who rolled a 269 high game to end his series. Bryce Kooy’s 559 led Sterling.

Erie-Prophetstown 2,244, St. Bede 2,385: E-P’s Keith Goodson rolled the high series with a 520 in the win. His 185 third game was also the high game.

Oregon 3,679, Rockford Lutheran 2,418: Oregon’s RJ Keene followed up his 299 on Saturday with a 288 high game and 674 high series in the win. Gavvin Surmo (658), Ethan Smice (635), Matthew Stahl (624) and Caleb Brooks (616) also scored well for the Hawks.