November 12, 2024
Shaw Local
Dixon, E-P, Oregon boys bowling all win: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

By Drake Lansman
Boys bowling

Dixon 3,784, Sterling 3,062: Dixon won the dual led by a 749 by Wyatt Miller, who rolled a 269 high game to end his series. Bryce Kooy’s 559 led Sterling.

Erie-Prophetstown 2,244, St. Bede 2,385: E-P’s Keith Goodson rolled the high series with a 520 in the win. His 185 third game was also the high game.

Oregon 3,679, Rockford Lutheran 2,418: Oregon’s RJ Keene followed up his 299 on Saturday with a 288 high game and 674 high series in the win. Gavvin Surmo (658), Ethan Smice (635), Matthew Stahl (624) and Caleb Brooks (616) also scored well for the Hawks.

Drake Lansman

Sauk Valley Media/Shaw Local sports reporter since May of 2024. Drake is a Bettendorf native who graduated from Iowa State University. He previously covered sports in the Quad Cities area for nine years.