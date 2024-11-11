Skyhawks fall short of regional title: Sauk Valley roundup for Nov. 10

College volleyball

SVCC falls in regional final: Sauk Valley fell 25-23, 17-25, 10-25, 25-20, 15-12 to Milwaukee Area Tech in Sunday’s Region 4 final at Madison College. The loss followed a 25-10, 15-25, 19-25, 25-21, 15-8 win over Kankakee on Saturday. Leaders for the weekend were Lacey Eissens (33 kills), Jess Johns (39 kills, 30 digs), Denali Stonitsch (45 assists, 32 digs), Tori Balma (53 assists) and Ava Wight (45 digs).

The No. 8 Skyhawks can still receive one of four at-large bids to the NJCAA national tournament. The field will be announced at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Boys bowling

Oregon’s Keene rolls 299: Oregon kicked off its season Saturday with a standout game from junior RJ Keene, who rolled a 299 in the first game at the Mendota Invite at IV Super Bowl in Peru. The team placed third for the day. Individual highlights include Gavvin Surmo (915) taking third individually as Keene (840) was sixth and Ethan Smice (817) was 10th.

Dixon starts strong: Dixon tallied a 5,882 at the Des Plaines tournament, taking second out of 22 teams before bracket play, where the Dukes took third. Cody Geil led the team with a 256 high game and took 12th. Wyatt Miller’s 1,287 was high series for Dixon and he took fourth.

Sterling led by Oelrichs: Sterling opened the season Saturday at the Hononegah tournament, bowling a 4,949 as a team. David Oelrichs led the team with a 1,162 six-game series, and Bryce Kooy rolled a 1,018. Nate Lobdell had Sterling’s high game of 221.