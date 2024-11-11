Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Jamie Neumiller, E-P senior volleyball player

Name: Jamie Neumiller

School: Erie-Prophetstown

Sport: Volleyball

Why she was selected: She had nine kills against Rock Falls on Oct. 31 to help the Panthers win their first regional title as a co-op, which formed in 2017. Neumiller led the team with 46 aces this season, was second in digs (237, 2.8 digs per set) and third on the team in kills (221, 2.6 per set). The Panthers (32-4-2, 10-0 TRAC) set a program record for wins and finished their season in the Sweet 16 in Class 2A.

Neumiller is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week in an online vote.

Coach’s comments: “Jamie is a three-year varsity player that has played a couple major positions for us. She was our libero her sophomore year and transitioned to an outside her junior and senior years. She has grown tremendously both physically and mentally. Her ability to handle a ball that was chaotic and still put it over aggressively grew as the season went on. In the regional championship, she hit a ball, fell backward, and then got right up and was ready to hit the next ball that was set. That sums her up as a player. Someone who is constantly engaged and never being OK with the ball hitting the ground. She was a huge asset for us in the back row, as well. Her serve receive was spot on, and she covered so much of the court on defense. She truly was fearless going hard on every ball that she was given. She said she just tried to power through the block and hit harder than the blocker could handle. We are so proud of Jamie and how she has grown as a player and a person.” – Heather Bruns

When did you first get into volleyball, and what or who helped you get into it?

Neumiller: Ever since I was a little girl I always wanted to play sports. I think growing up with three older sisters who also played helped form my competitiveness. I officially started club volleyball at 9 years old. I got to play with all the “bigger girls” because of my sisters. I was so nervous at first, but with my mom’s motivation, I was convinced. Playing with girls multiple years older than me made me step up into a more advanced role at a young age.

What do you like about volleyball? Has it taught you anything? Any specific strengths you feel you have? Anything you have improved this year?

Neumiller: I like that volleyball has so many different aspects to it. Whenever I have days where my hitting is off, I can take time in the back row to reset. Passing has always come more naturally for me, so I can always find a sense of calmness back there. The sport has brought me lots of friendships and taught me many lessons. I’ve realized high levels of determination and discipline within myself. I’ve learned that I can do anything if I just believe in myself. I think one of my biggest strengths is that I am fearless on the court. Being an outside at 5-foot-4 can be challenging, but I like to say I don’t let a big block or good defense on the other side get in my head. This year especially I have worked on expanding my “tool box” and pulling out different shots. I try to make the team on the other side of the net never know where I’m going to place the ball.

Erie-Prophetstown's Jamie Neumiller (6) hits the ball over Rock Falls defenders during the championship of the 2A Sterling Newman Regional on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

Any favorite moment or season highlights for you stand out individually or with the team?

Neumiller: Being the first E-P volleyball team to win a regional title is definitely my favorite moment from this season. Another highlight would be after every practice we would always go around the circle and shout out another teammate for something good they did during the practice.

What was it like playing for this team this season? Any strengths you guys had as a team? It seems like you all were really able to come together pretty quickly.

Neumiller: I have played with many different girls and teams, and this one was definitely special. Our biggest strength is our mindsets as a group. We all had faith in each other, and I think that is a huge reason we were successful. We also had a lots of physical strengths, too. Many of us have played club volleyball for years, so we have experience built up, from our DS’s to our hitters. Collectively, we had high volleyball IQs, which plays a huge role in the game.

You guys were able to win a first regional title as a co-op, reach the Sweet 16 and win a program-record 32 matches. How would you summarize this season, and what it was like to finish this way as a senior? Any major keys to your success as a team?

Neumiller: We started the season in July and worked hard every single day from that point on. I think every one of us would say it was mentally and physically draining at times, but it all came down to what we wanted to accomplish. Our coach, Heather, can be hard on us sometimes, but we all know it is coming from a place of love. She wants us to be the best we can be, and she sees each girl’s potential. This season being my last, I knew I wanted to make it count. Every game, every set, every point mattered, and I think a lot of us had this mindset. Although we wanted more from this season, I’m so proud of what we accomplished.

Erie-Prophetstown seniors pose for a photo during senior night. Pictured, left to right, are: Peyton Umstead, Jamie Neumiller, Mya Weidel, Allie Russell, and Kallie Wiseley. (Jessie Otten)

Do you have a favorite sports team?

Neumiller: The Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Any other hobbies or activities you are involved in?

Neumiller: I like to hang out with friends and family, shop, and clean in my free time.

Favorite restaurant or meal after a meet?

Neumiller: Chicken strips and fries with ranch and a Dr. Pepper.

Favorite movie?

Neumiller: “The Grinch.”

Favorite music genre?

Neumiller: Country (but I like all types).

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Neumiller: My favorite subjects are science and history, Mr. [Jason] Orman is always happy for us volleyball girls, he is very uplifting when it comes to anything volleyball. Even reading out stats in the middle of class.

Plans after high school?

Neumiller: I am planning on attending a four-year university and going into healthcare.