Sauk Valley state cross country preview

Dixon’s Aaron Condemn is runs in the Eddington Cross Country Invitational at Kaneland High School in Maple Park in September this season. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Boys

Class 2A

The basics: Saturday at 10 a.m. at Detweiller Park in Peoria

Defending team champion: Marion

2023 individual champion: Marion sr. Dylon Nalley, 14:05.20

Local interest: Dixon – Dean Geiger, so., Aaron Conderman, sr., Keegan Shirley, jr., Averick Wiseman, so., Westin Conatser, jr., Hayden Fulton, sr., Brody Hopper, so. Rock Falls – Gabe Moyer, jr.

FYI: Dixon placed 19th as a team last year and returns six of its runners from last year’s state meet, led by Conderman’s 18th-place finish in 15:05.22. Geiger was 87th, Wiseman was 94th, Shirley was 169th, Conatser was 202nd and Fulton was 225th. Geiger is coming off an eighth-place finish in 15:23.39 at last week’s sectional meet; Conderman (15:33.43) was 11th, Shirley (15:40.08) was 16th, Wiseman (15:52.31) was 22nd and Conatser (16:02.48) was 30th.

The Dukes won a regional title and the Big Northern Conference title.

Rock Falls’ Moyer is making his state cross country debut coming off a 20th-place finish in 15:50.66 in the sectional round.

Class 1A

The basics: Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Detweiller Park in Peoria

Defending team champion: Tuscola

2023 individual champion: Benton sr. Gavin Genisio, 14:12.56

Local interest: Oregon – Daniel Gonzalez, jr.

FYI: Gonzalez is making his state cross country debut after running a personal best 16:31.9 to take 17th at last week’s sectional. He is Oregon’s first boys state cross country qualifier since Ian Hussung in 2017. Hussung took 55th that year in 16:02.

Oregon's Daniel Gonzalez runs at the 1A Rock Island Cross Country Sectional on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island. (Earleen Hinton)

Girls

Class 2A

The basics: Saturday at 11 a.m. at Detweiller Park in Peoria

Defending team champion: Glenwood

2023 individual champion: Lincoln sr. Becca Heitzig, 16:34.75

Local interest: Dixon – Kamryn Rogers, jr. Rock Falls: Ariel Hernandez, sr.

FYI: Hernandez took 34th in a personal record of 18:12.84 at last year’s state meet. She took eighth at the sectional last week after clocking a season-best 18:20.41. Rogers is making her state debut for Dixon after a 22nd-place finish in a season-best 18:45.54 at the sectional. Her PR was an 18:35.8 last season.