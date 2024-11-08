Wilson is Amboy High School’s November student of the month

AMBOY — Kenley Wilson is Amboy High School’s student of the month for November.

A senior, she is the daughter of Dan and Amy Wilson and has three siblings, Wes, Charley and Molly.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I find any math class with Dinger, but especially calculus, really engaging because she always keeps us on our toes. We never know what she’s going to say or sing next and she bribes us with treats.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to attend a four-year university (undecided) and major in biology.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My two favorite extracurricular activities I participate in are FFA because of all the opportunities you get through it and people you get to meet and any of the service organizations I am in because it feels good to do good.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: All the sporting events I have watched and participated in have been really memorable because it’s so fun to watch, cheer for, and play for the Clippers with my friends.

What is your hope for the future?: I hope to graduate from whatever university I end up choosing with a bachelor’s degree in biology and go to optometry school to get my doctor of optometry degree.