Polo’s Call has 12 kills, 12 digs in win over Milledgeville: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Volleyball

Fulton 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: The second-seeded Steamers won 25-16, 25-20 as Miraya Pessman (three aces, 10 assists) had eight kills and Chloe Wilkin added seven more of the team’s 25. Fulton advances to Thursday’s Class 1A Indian Creek Regional final at 6 p.m. against Polo. The winner advances to the Polo sectional semifinals on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Polo 2, Milledgeville 0: Fifth-seeded Polo beat the third-seeded Missiles 26-24, 25-20 to advance to play Fulton in Thursday’s regional final. Bridget Call had 12 kills and 12 digs for Eastland, Camrynn Jones had 13 assists and 12 digs and Grace Miatke added a dozen more digs. Kendra Kingsby led Milledgeville (24-9) with 10 kills and Natalie Pilgrim had 16 digs.

Eastland 2, West Dubuque 1: Fourth-seeded Eastland won 19-25, 27-25, 25-20 to advance to Thursday’s Class 1A Galena Regional final against the top-seeded regional hosts. Trixie Carroll had 18 kills and two aces and Olivia Klinefelter added 13 kills and 11 digs. Morgan McCullough had 20 digs in the win for Eastland (27-9), which last won a regional title in 2021.