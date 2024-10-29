U.S. 30 bridge work in Lee County begins Nov. 4

DIXON — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that, weather permitting, construction will begin Monday, Nov. 4, on the bridge carrying U.S. 30 over the Union Pacific Railroad in Lee County.

The bridge is located a mile east of Interstate 88.

Work will clean and paint the structural steel on the bridge. One lane will be open to traffic and controlled by temporary traffic signals during the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of November.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.