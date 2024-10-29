New Locust Street Dollar General coming to Sterling

STERLING — The Sterling City Council has unanimously approved subdividing land to construct a new Dollar General on Locust Street.

Building and Zoning Superintendent Amanda Schmidt said she has been working on the project with Mavco Real Estate Development of Chicago since May and expects ground to be broken this year.

“They’re chomping at the bit to get shovels in the ground,” Schmidt said at the Oct. 21 council meeting. “They’re currently waiting on the plan review process, and then we’ll be able to get the building permit issued.”

The City Council also discussed the possibility of hiring a lobbying firm to help the city achieve the River Edge Redevelopment Zone designation from the state of Illinois. The designation would provide the city access to the River Edge Historic Tax Credit Program, which provides owners of certified historic structures within River Edge Redevelopment Zones a state income-tax credit equal to 25% of a project’s qualified costs.

Sterling Mayor Diana Merdian said the designation could provide nearly $50 million in additional tax credits for some of the riverfront work the city has already done.

City officials met with Gorman and Company and statewide nonprofit Landmarks Illinois to discuss how best to gain the RERZ designation. Landmarks Illinois’ regional advocacy manager suggested the city hire a lobbyist to advocate the project to state agencies and elected officials on its behalf.

A draft Request for Proposal for lobbyist services shared during the City Council meeting laid out some of the city’s expectations for a lobbyist, including:

Developing and implementing a legislative strategy.

Engaging key stakeholders by building relationships with elected officials, community leaders and other stakeholders with influence.

Securing designation and regulatory support, including identifying sponsors and recommending legislative language that could help the city secure the designation.

Public relations and advocacy support, including the creation of advocacy materials, briefing documents, presentations and coordinating local support efforts.

Hopeful candidates will need to submit their qualifications, lobbying experience and performance to the city for review. The City Council is also considering additional strategies to help gain the designation.

“We have plans to work with Representative Maurice West, and we’re trying to work with the city of Alton to see if we can partner on the bill,” Merdian said. “We had talked with the city of Springfield, but their lobbyist said they did not qualify.”

In addition to those tax incentives, Merdian said the designation would not only support riverfront redevelopment but also an additional 12 square miles of development. According to the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, once a city is designated, certain areas are allocated as a “River Edge Redevelopment Zone.” Investors and businesses that develop in these zones are eligible for several tax incentives, including property tax abatements and sales tax exemptions.

City Manager Scott Schumard said he was told hiring a lobbyist could cost upward of $20,000. Alderman Josh Johnson said that money would be a worthwhile investment.

“The money that we can draw from this is exponential,” Johnson said. “The $20,000 is a drop in a bucket to what we could potentially earn. So, this is a smart vote.”

No action was taken during the council meeting as the matter was only open for discussion.