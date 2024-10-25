Food drive: Morrison Turkey Trot 5K collecting donations to fight hunger

In 30 degree temperatures, Elaine Hand, as Turkey Trotter, led the pack as 80 runners and walkers competed Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Morrison's first Turkey Trot 5K race. (Photo provided by Steve Siefken)

MORRISON — The City of Morrison is joining the fight against hunger this November with its annual holiday food drive 5K.

The second annual Morrison Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Morrison High School, 643 Genesee Ave. The event raises money and collects non-perishable food items to help support the Morrison Food Pantry.

City of Morrison Recreational Services Director Nathan Jacobs said racers will start on the south end of Genesee Avenue and head toward Lister Road. Racers will turn on Lister Road and continue to Harvey Road, where they will turn around and head back to the high school.

In addition to non-perishable food donations, the food drive also needs the following items:

toilet paper

paper towels

Kleenex

laundry, dish and bar soaps

bleach

shampoo and conditioner

men’s and women’s deodorant

shaving cream and disposable razors

feminine hygiene products

diapers

personal hygiene items

“Last year, we had about 100 racers and raised over $3,500,” Jacobs said. “We’re hoping for an even bigger turnout with more donations this year.”

Registration can be completed online at quickscores.com/morrisonsports or in person on race day at 8 a.m. at Morrison High School. It costs $20 per person and includes a long-sleeve race shirt.

Sponsors can have their names displayed on the back of the race shirt. Sponsorships are $100 and are payable to the City of Morrison.

For more information, contact Jacobs at njacobs@morrisonil.org or call 815-535-1105.