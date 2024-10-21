Savanna man charged with threatening 3 people with knife, stabbing one, biting another near Fulton

MORRISON — A Savanna man held Monday in the Whiteside County Jail is accused of threatening three people Saturday, stabbing and wounding one man, using a knife to detain two of them, and biting another.

Brett A. Cahoone, 31, was charged Monday with two counts of aggravated battery and one count each of aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon, according to court documents. All charges accuse him of using a knife; the same alleged victim is listed in each charge, with the exception of the unlawful use of a weapon charge, which does not name a victim.

Cahoone also is charged in a separate case with aggravated battery, accused of biting the hand of another person Saturday on Waller Road near Fulton; aggravated unlawful restraint for allegedly using a kitchen knife to detain that person; and aggravated assault for using a knife to cause the person to be “in reasonable apprehension of receiving an imminent battery.”

A charge of aggravated assault accuses Cahoone of using a knife to cause a third person to believe they were facing an imminent battery.

Cahoone remains in the Whiteside County Jail. Cahoone’s next court appearance is a preliminary hearing set for 1 p.m. Nov. 4 in Whiteside County Circuit Court.