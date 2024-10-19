Property transfers for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties for Oct. 5-11

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Ryan M. Miller and Andrea L. Miller to Mackenna L. Hill, 224 E. Third St., Dixon, $325,000.

Brenden M. Gould and Ashely Gould to Vivian E. Considine, 618 N. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $190,000.

Patrick and Kara Jo Kostman to Samuel S. Cornwell, 806 Washington Ave., Dixon, $131,000.

Kelly Daniel Routh Langford to Daniel Langford LLC, one parcel in Hamilton Township, $0.

HB2 Alternative Housing LLC to Thomas and Deborah Noon, 610 Morgan Road, Amboy, $135,500.

Vicki L. Bantrup, Christopher Bantrup, Aubrey Setchelle and Alexander Bantrup to Jonathan and Aubrey Setchell, 146 Palmyra Road, Dixon, $20,000.

Richard and Joyce Schamberger to Sat Kaival Venture LLC, one parcel in Sublette Township, $65,000.

Nicole Krug to Bryan W. Heather, 2113 Dodge St., Dixon, $20,000.

St. Mary’s Cement US LLC to CKFarm North LLC, two parcels in Dixon Township, $161,000.

Bear Kulafovski, Bear Qulafi, Adzide Kulafovski and Adzide Qulafi to Hani Mansour and Mamude Xheka, 1101 N. Galena Ave., Dixon, $500,000.

Shades O Green to Jeffrey and Amy Vesley, 1940 Shady Oaks Road, Amboy, $0.

Jeffrey and Amy Vesley to Kaitlyn Liebing and Ryan Clingman, 1940 Shady Oaks Road, Amboy, $510,000.

Peggy L. Higby to Jhonatan Omar Guerrero Melchor, 1214 W. Third St., Dixon, $47,000.

Dale W. Morrison and Anna M. Morrison to Sat Kaival Venture LLC, 1831 Tower Road, Sublette, $350,000.

Michael and Mary Anderson to Sat Kaival Venture LLC, 11-16-31-100-005, $250,000.

Quit claim deeds

Darlene M. Kedzior to James A. Kedzior and Darlene M. Kedzior, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Alberto Castro to Alberto, Bertha and Pedro Castro, one parcel in May Township, $0.

William Dennison to David Snelling, 224 N. Third St., Compton, $0.

James D. Muetze to Danny I. Schetrompf and Mary N. Schetrompf, 1801 Lee Center Road, Amboy, $0.

Trustee deeds

Trust No. 11752, Trust B7801175298 and Chicago Title Land Trust Company, trustee, to John L. Castle and Nicole O. Castle, 20-11-25-300-004, $31,500.

Chicago Title Land Trust Company, trustee, Trust No. 11752 and Trust No. B7801175298 to Byron P. Howlett IV and Haley K. Howlett, 1017 Fisk Road, Compton, $630,000.

Patsy S. Nannini, successor trustee, and Robert Earl Schnuckel Living Trust to Anthony R. Nannini and Brian P. Nannini, three parcels in Brooklyn Township, $0.

Chicago Title Land Trust Company, successor trustee, Amcore Bank NA, trustee, North Star Trust Company, trustee, Harris NA, trustee, and Trust No. 15664 to UPM Raflatac Inc., 101 Corporate Dr., Dixon, $0.

Deeds in trust

Ray A. Mendez and Laura E. Roman to Ray A. Mendez, trustee, Laura Roman, trustee, Ray A. Mendez Living Trust and Laura Roman Living Trust, two parcels in May Township, $0.

Oscar G. Pelaez and Sylvia Alverio to Oscar G. Pelaez, trustee, Sylvia Alverio, trustee, and Pelaez Family Living Trust, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Evelio I. Aguilar Castillo and Anabella Aguilar to Scott D. Doyle, one parcel in Marion Township, $94,000.

Charles W. Dugdale to Gabe P. Pedraza, one parcel in Pine Rock Township and 3981 S. Chana Road, Chana, $300,000.

Matthew R. Harazin, Samantha L. Harazin and Samantha Shaw to Wesley A. Blakenbehler, 204 N. Cherry Ave., Polo, $68,500.

Anita S. Hogan to Kenneth M. Reukauf Jr. and Ruth A. Miedema, 307 Chyahoga Dr., Dixon, $230,000.

Carol L. Eubanks to Javier Martinez Amaya, 605 E. Mason St., Polo, $114,000.

James E. Lester to Jayden Ferrara, 338 S. Pine St., Stillman Valley, $145,000.

Carrie L. Tinsman to Brent A. Morrison and Nataly Morrison, 403 N. Sixth St., Oregon, $220,000.

Jeffrey P. Rogers to Elizabeth Dreesman, Carleton W. Emma Jr. and Judith E. Emma, 603 Jackson St., Oregon, $133,000.

Bobbie Panetta to Ashlea and Stephen Cardot, 402 W. Oregon St., Polo, $185,000.

Cari K. Joens, Cari K. Werner and Dylan J. Joens to John Wells, 305 W. Balsam St., Forreston, $45,000.

Eric L. Nilles, Holly M. Nilles and Holly M. Kilcoyne to Daniel Alvin Hoffman and Brandi A. Hoffman, one parcel in Forreston Township and 802 N. Walnut Ave., Forreston, $228,000.

Beckenbaugh Farm LLC to Brian K. Duncan and Kelly P. Duncan, one parcel in Buffalo Township, $1,650,000.

Isaac J. Beyer and Elizabeth A. Beyer to Glen A. Feldkamp, 302 S. Main St., Baileyville, $70,000.

Gordan J. Gottschalk and Laurie A. Gottschalk to Timothy Haynes, 211 W. Third St., Byron, $137,500.

Samuel Winnett to Julio Rolando Meraz Luna and Maria Lucia Pulido Rojas, 1107 Illinois St., Davis Junction, $23,000.

Craig and Carmon Conderman to Jason Ware, 422 E. Fifth St., Byron, $219,500.

Cathleen L. Tweedy to Hungate Real Estate Ventures LLC, 710 N. Seventh St., Rochelle, $75,000.

Quit claim deeds

October Ridge LLC to John Tawlik Girgis and Michele Geary Girgis, 946 Illinois Route 2, Oregon, 946 N. Illinois Route 2, Oregon, and one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $0.

Jeffrey L. Clements and Susan J. Clements to Jeffrey L. Clements, trustee, Susan J. Clements, trustee, Jeffrey L. Clements Trust and Susan J. Clements Trust, one parcel in Lincoln Township, $0.

Michael P. Denniston to Michael P. Denniston, trustee, Cheri M. Denniston, trustee, and Denniston Family Trust, 8483 E. Cardinal Lane, Stillman Valley, $0.

Michael P. Denniston and Cheri Denniston to Michael P. Denniston, trustee, Cheri M. Denniston, trustee, and Denniston Family Trust, 8485 Cardinal Lane, Stillman Valley, $0.

Pamela K. Dahlberg to Pamela K. Dahlberg and Big Hill LLC, one parcel in Ogle County and one parcel in Taylor Township, $0.

Jessica Gomez Alvarez and Richard Treto to Jessica Gomez Alvarez and Juan D. Treto, 501 Autumnwolf Dr., Davis Junction, $0.

Trustee deeds

Joyce Person, trustee, Wade-Wales Trust and Lucille H. Wales, deceased, to Nathaniel C. Lefevre, two parcels in Buffalo Township, $1,122,000.

Executors deeds

Maria Krpan, deceased by executor, and estate of Maria Krpan to Martin T. Krpan, trustee, Mary Ann Krpan, trustee, and Maria Krpan Trust 102, one parcel in Lynnville Township, $0.

Deeds in trust

Michael D. Szczech and Angela S. Dobson to Martin D. Salerno, trustee, and Martin D. Salerno Trust, 6972 E. Hales Corner Road, Stillman Valley, $575,001.

John G. Hahn and Kathryne A. Hahn to John G. Hahn, trustee, Kathryne A. Hahn, trustee, Kathryne A. Hahn, John G. Hahn and Hahn Family Declaration Trust, 1007 Westview Dr., Rochelle, $0.

Ronald G. Sims, Tasha E. Sims and Tasha E. Strohecker to Ronadl G. Sims, trustee, Tasha E. Sims, trustee, and Sims Land Trust, 738 N. Seven Hickory Road, Byron, $0.

John H. Dobbs and Kay Marie Dobbs to Dobbs Family Trust 101, 5953 S. Centerview Dr., Rochelle, and 961 S. Seventh St., Rochelle, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Mark L. Holtrust and Carol E. Holtrust to The Carol Holtrust Trust and The Mark Holtrust Trust, 15919 Lakeside Dr., Sterling, $0.

Tori A. Demay and Tristan Demay to Michelle L. Luhrsen, 405 W. Park St., Morrison, $145,000.

David A. Olsen to Bradley Alan Johnson and Tammy Sue Johnson, one parcel in Garden Plain Township, $23,000.

Robert P. White and Ellen M. White to Ester M. Salazar and Indy S. Douglas, 3402 15th Ave., Sterling, $185,000.

Kalyan Investments LLC to SDS Investment Properties LLC, 1016 Fourth St., Fulton, $230,000.

Cole C. Young and Ariel E. Young to Raymond Bruce Cumback and Linda Ann Cumback, one parcel in Erie Township, $19,000.

Donald A. Hasselbacher and Nancy E. Hasselbacher to Timothy Sunday, 509A 11th Ave., Rock Falls, $165,000.

Megan Stanley, formerly known as Megan Barnhart, and Bryce Stanley to Mark A. Ciocca Jr. and Kelsie R. Ciocca, 1205 Crestview Road, Sterling, $238,000.

Keith A. Grossman to Robert and Ellen White, 1211 13th Ave., Sterling, $119,000.

Ronald G. Lancaster to Michael T. Brady and Barbara G. Brady, one parcel in Tampico Township, $120,000.

C&B House Rentals LLC to 3 Nails Invested LLC, 1509 E. 25th St., Sterling, $215,000.

Abigail L. Lanxon, Victoria Davis and Jade A. Lanxon to Jacob D. Rivera, 504 14th Ave., Sterling, $93,000.

Francisco and Denise Morales to Victor and Jessica Lopez, 400 Galt Ave., Rock Falls, $138,000.

Ariel E. Young and Cole C. Young to Brandon C. Anderson and Constance M. Anderson, one parcel in Erie Township, $0.

Frederick W. Hamstra and Susan E. Hamstra to Derek and Brianne Hamstra, 16427 Malvern Road, Morrison, $0.

Westwood Investments LLC to 1801 Westwood Drive LLC, 1801 Westwood Dr., Sterling, $1,575,000.

Adam Miller and Veronica M. Miller, formerly known as Veronica M. Lehne, to Robert D. Fountain Jr., 609 12th Ave., Fulton, $48,500.

Julie L. Zuidema to Tearzia N. Oilder Frederick, 523 E. Main St., Morrison, $70,000.

Steven G. Paulline and Robin L. Paulline to Melissa Norem, 618 Eighth Ave., Fulton, $125,000.

Michael and Penny Ohrt to Abby L. Regenwether, 1401 10th Ave., Fulton, $135,464.

Matthew J. Naftzger and Bree L. Naftzger to Kara E. Nehrkorn, 2210 N. Humphrey Ave., Rock Falls, $173,500.

Quit claim deeds

Dale W. Green, Robert J. Green and Gary E. Green to Dale W. Green and Kathy Green, 5633 Schafer Road, Fulton, $0.

City of Morrison to Ramon E. Leal, two parcels in Mt. Pleasant Township, $0.

Stephani McGregor, Jennifer Hurd and Sandra L. Rice estate to Abigail L. Lanxon, Victoria Davis and Jade A. Lanxon, 505 14th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Pius P. Wolf and Mary Kathleen Wolf to Mary Kathleen Wolf Trust and Pius Paul Wolf Trust, 1107 Melody Hills, Fulton, $0.

Mona Milder to Mona Milder and Toni Lynn Oates, 13781 Jansen Road, Morrison, $0.

Joshua A. Pettorini to Meghan L. Pettorini, now known as Meghan L. Porter, 27554 Knief Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Archer Daniels Midland Company and ADM to American River Transportation Co. LLC, one parcel in Garden Plain Township, $0.

Trustee deeds

Joyce M. Wisdom Living Trust and William H. Wisdom Living Trust to William J. Wisdom and Kara A. Wisdom, 9125 Moline Road, Erie, $120,000.

Rock River Housing Trust and Susan J. Spratt, trustee, to Camila Lopez and Edward S. Reyes, 1709 18th Ave., Sterling, $135,000.

Rock River Housing Trust and Susan J. Spratt, trustee, to Alexander Smith and Faith Noel Smith, 302 E. Park St., Morrison, $63,000.

Beth Ann Warner estate, Joseph D. Olsen Chapter 7, trustee, and Heath J. Warner estate to Karolye Bender, 2506 Hubbard Road, Sterling, $410,000.

Keith W. Benson III Trust to Aaron J. Christensen and Rachel Christensen, two parcels in Coloma Township, $145,000.

Martha A. Moulton Trust and Heather Bledsoe, trustee, to Annette Widener, 300 Maple Ave., Morrison, $98,000.

Deeds

David J. Sanders and Teresa A. Sanders to Teresa A. Sanders Family Trust and David J. Sanders Family Trust, 508 W. 11th St., Rock Falls, $0.

Whiteside County, trustee, and Trust No. 15 15 353 005 to AMCA Land Ventures LLC, one parcel in Lyndon Township, $0.

Lyle R. Reed to Lyle R. Reed Trust, two parcels in Hopkins Township, $0.

Nathan Reed to Lyle R. Reed Trust, two parcels in Hopkins Township, $0.

Roy H. Sharp Jr. and Shirley M. Sharp to Roy H. Sharp Jr. Family Trust and Shirley M. Sharp Family Trust, 1401 W. 20th St., Sterling, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office