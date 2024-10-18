Dixon reminds candidates of 2025 city election filing deadlines

DIXON — Candidates for Dixon’s City Council race will be required to file their nomination petitions with Dixon City Clerk Keesha Kunde between Oct. 21 and 28 at 121 W. Second St.

Daily filing hours will be 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. each day except for the final filing day on Monday, Oct. 28, when filing will be allowed until 5 p.m.

The consolidated primary election, if necessary, will be Feb. 25.

The consolidated election set for April 1 will fill two four-year Dixon City Council terms.

Nomination forms will continue to be available through Oct. 28. Visit the Illinois State Board of Elections website at elections.il.gov for all downloadable pertinent petition paperwork, candidate’s guide and information.