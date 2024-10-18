Dixon fire chief will speak at Lee County historical society Oct. 28

Dixon Fire Chief Ryan Buskohl will give a presentation about the history of the Dixon Fire Department on Oct. 28 at the Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society. (Charlene Bielema)

DIXON — Dixon Fire Chief Ryan Buskohl will present a program on the history of the Dixon Fire Department at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society.

The society is located at 113 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon.

Buskohl is a lifelong resident of the Sauk Valley and joined the Dixon Fire Department in 2005. He had previously been a paramedic with CGH Medical Center and a volunteer with the Polo Fire Department.

He is a board member of the Sauk Valley Community Leadership Development Program and serves Sauk Valley Community College as an adjunct instructor and curriculum coordinator of the Fire Science Program.

The LCHGS library is accessible and the public is welcome to attend. There is no fee.

For further information, call 815-284-1134.