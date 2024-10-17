Dixon Correctional Center workers join statewide picket in quest for enhanced worker safety, staffing

Eric McCubbin, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 817, demonstrates outside of Dixon Correctional Center Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. AFSCME union workers are demanding safer conditions. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — Dixon Correctional Center was one of two dozen prisons across Illinois whose workers on Thursday picketed outside their facilities to advocate for enhanced worker safety and increased staffing.

The “Safety Matters” statewide picket included union members from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31, who are demanding the Illinois Department of Corrections address statewide staffing shortages, offender substance abuse and worker safety issues.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 AFSCME union workers demonstrate outside of the Dixon Correctional Center Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. Joining more than two dozen other state prisons, workers are demanding safer conditions. (Alex T. Paschal)

Local 817 chapter President Eric McCubbin said these problems at Dixon’s prison have been ongoing for several years, with no real help from the Illinois DOC. He told Shaw Local on Thursday that the biggest problem should be the easiest to solve – cutting down on illegal substances coming in to the prison.

“They know how the stuff is getting in, it’s through the mail,” McCubbin said. “They’re soaking these substances into paper, so it really can’t be detected until they get it. Then they roll it up and smoke it. There’s websites that will sell you this stuff pre-soaked and mail it so that it looks like legal mail. We can’t search legal mail, so, it goes directly to them.”

According to McCubbin, the prison has had 1,300 drug-related incidents since 2022, with 80 occurring this September.

“We normally only have 20 or 30 in a month,” McCubbin said. “They provided Narcan around the facility, but they never really corrected the issue. It’s progressively getting worse.”

McCubbin said correctional staff have also been hospitalized on several occasions when unknowingly coming into contact with these substances. The AFSCME even filed an Illinois OSHA complaint against Dixon Correctional Center that was received on Sept. 18, 2024, alleging hazardous workplace conditions due to the drug issue.

In a response from the Illinois Department of Labor to IDOC Acting Director Latoya Hughes, the IDOL chose not to conduct an inspection of Dixon Correctional Center, but requested Hughes immediately conduct her own inspection, control any hazardous conditions and report her findings in writing no later than Oct. 3, 2024.

“When they responded, OSHA had more questions,” McCubbin said. “They gave them an extension till last Friday, and I don’t believe the state has responded from that extension”

McCubbin said they have suggested copying the mail instead of providing the inmates with the potentially drug-soaked copies to stop the problem. But after years of “talks and excuses” with the IDOC, he said nothing has happened.

“They constantly come up with excuses,” McCubbin said. “Whether it’s funding or saying we don’t have a contract for the copiers. Every time we make a suggestion, they come up with an excuse.”

Adding to the problem is the shortage of staff McCubbin said the prison is facing.

Staffing shortages

“We’re supposed to have 635 [officers] but we only have 385,” McCubbin said. “We’ve had a drop in staffing since Covid that’s never been fully replaced. One of the bigger asks that we’ve had is that they do the training for new officers locally. Right now, they send everybody to Decatur. So, you’re spending six to eight weeks away from your family for the full week. We’ve been trying to get them to do regional training so people are able to come home every night.”

Shaw Local reached out for comment from the IDOC, which gave the following response in an email:

“The Illinois Department of Corrections recognizes the difficult and challenging situations our facility staff face every day in their efforts to keep our state safe. We deeply value and appreciate the dedication and sacrifices of our frontline employees.

“Ensuring the safety of our staff, individuals in custody, and everyone entering our facilities remains our top priority. While we are actively exploring options to enhance safety, measures are in place to address potential risks associated with mail handling. IDOC has a Suspicious Substance Emergency Procedure in place, which outlines the steps to be taken if a suspicious substance is discovered. Additionally, we have intensified mail screening protocols, encouraged the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), and deployed tactical units to conduct targeted facility searches.

“We are working closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois State Police, and medical experts to identify the cause of recent incidents and determine long-term solutions. These efforts are focused on improving safety while ensuring individuals in custody maintain essential communications and family connections. We remain committed to working with all stakeholders, including our labor partners, to ensure a safe and secure working environment for our staff.”