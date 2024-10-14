Thomson woman injured in rollover crash near Morrison

MORRISON — A Thomson woman was injured in a rollover crash Friday night in rural Morrison.

Whiteside County deputies were called shortly after 7:30 p.m. to state Route 78 near Spring Valley Road for the single-vehicle crash. When deputies arrived at the scene they discovered the driver, Angela Appel, 48, of Thomson, was pinned in the vehicle, according to a news release.

With the assistance of the Morrison Fire Department and EMS crews, Appel was removed from the vehicle and airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment, according to the release.

Morrison Community Hospital Ambulance, MedForce Aeromedical Transport, ComEd and Hunter’s Towing assisted at the scene.