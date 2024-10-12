Sterling Federal’s Mays earns Graduate School of Banking diploma

STERLING – Bo Mays of Sterling Federal Bank has earned his diploma from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating with honors.

Mays also received a Certificate of Executive Leadership from the Wisconsin School of Business Center for Professional and Executive Development for completing the rigorous GSB Leadership curriculum.

The school, sponsored by state bankers associations from across the central U.S. as well as the University of Wisconsin-Madison, was established in 1945 to provide bankers with an opportunity for advanced study and research in banking, economics and leadership.

Instruction at the Graduate School of Banking takes place during two-week resident sessions for three consecutive summers, along with comprehensive study between summer resident sessions. The curriculum focuses on the management of strategic issues faced by banking executives and financial services industry professionals.

Sterling Federal Bank is a federal mutual savings bank with nine offices located in northwestern Illinois and eastern Iowa. It has been serving the community since it was chartered in 1885.