Sterling Park District’s history will be featured at historical society talk Sunday

A timeline of the Sterling Park District's 100 years is shown Nov. 22, 2023, posted on the wall of Westwood Fitness & Sports Center Building 1, in Sterling. (Alexa Zoellner)

STERLING — The history of the Sterling Park District will be the featured topic Sunday at the Sterling-Rock Falls Historical Society meeting.

The meeting begins at 2 p.m. at 611 E. Third St., Sterling.

“It has been said that a city is judged by its parks.” This is the opening sentence of a Sterling Gazette editorial published Oct. 25, 1923, endorsing the creation of the Sterling Park District.

Sterling Park District Executive Director Larry Schuldt will be discussing the 100-year growth of the Sterling Park District beginning with its first acquisition, Lawrence Park. In addition, he will discuss the thought process behind various decisions, such as why Emerald Hill Golf Course was purchased and why Lawrence Park Pool was closed.

Schuldt is a Rock Falls native and started working at Westwood in 1976 while in high school. After college, he was hired in 1982 full time as the superintendent of recreation. In 1991, he became Sterling Park District’s third executive director.

Counting his part-time Westwood “days,” Schuldt has been affiliated with the Sterling Park District for almost half of the district’s 100 years of existence. As such, he can offer a keen insight into the district’s history and future, organizers say.

All SRFHS programs are open to the public.