Oregon’s Grace Tremble has 6 kills, 8 digs in win over Dixon: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Volleyball

Oregon 2, Dixon 0: The Hawks won 25-17, 25-20 as Grace Tremble had six kills and eight digs, and Skylar Bishop added four kills and five blocks. Morgan Hargrave had five kills, and Izzy Queckboerner added four kills and two blocks for Dixon.

The Dukes (13-9, 3-2 Big Northern) have lost four straight.

Milledgeville 2, Morrison 0: The Missiles improved to 16-5 and 6-3 in the NUIC South after winning 25-19, 25-11. Kendra Kingsby had six kills and seven digs for Milledgeville.

Bureau Valley 2, Newman 1: The Storm won 17-25, 25-17, 25-23. Brooklyn Smith had four kills, an ace, 13 assists and seven digs for Newman (2-22-1, 0-7 TRAC East).

Polo 2, Warren 0: Polo won 25-15, 25-14 as Reese Mekeel had eight kills. Carlee Grobe added four aces for the Marcos (13-10-2).

Fulton 2, Eastland 0: Fulton won 30-28, 25-21 at home to improve to 15-8-1 and 6-3 in the NUIC. Trixie Carroll led Eastland (17-4, 7-2) with 12 kills and 10 digs.

Forreston 2, Pearl City 0: The Cardinals won 25-20, 25-13. Jaiden Schneiderman had 25 kills, six digs and an ace. Ennen Ferris added 27 assists and six digs for Forreston.

River Ridge 2, West Carroll 1: West Carroll fell 25-21, 27-29, 25-10 as Brooke Klein led the team with 14 kills.

Amboy 2, Ashton-Franklin Center 0: The Clippers won 25-10, 25-13. Jillian Anderson had five kills, five digs and an ace. Kiera Karlson added six aces, two kills and two blocks for Amboy (8-12-2, 4-5 NUIC).

Girls tennis

Dixon 7, Newman 2: The Duchesses improved to 18-2 after sweeping five singles matches and two doubles matches. Dixon’s Grace Ferguson topped Emmy Burger 6-2, 6-1 in No. 1 singles, and Brooklyn Arjes/Rachel Lance bested Newman’s Ella Ford/Elise Vander Bleek 6-0, 6-1.

Boys soccer

Harlem 6, Dixon 1: The Dukes (9-5-2) fell on the road after Harlem’s Stevan Ljubicic scored five goals.

Oregon 8, South Beloit 3: The Hawks improved to 11-9-2 after the road win, which followed Wednesday’s 4-0 shutout of Pecatonica on senior night.

College volleyball

Sauk Valley 3, Rock Valley 0: The Skyhawks won 25-20, 25-22, 25-19 on Wednesday to improve to 23-4. Lacey Eissens and Jess Johns led the team with 10 kills each. Denali Stonitsch had 15 assists and 15 digs.