World-class cellist Mike Block performs in Frank Lloyd Wright’s home on May 28.

Mike Block, the famed cellist known for performances with Yo-Yo Ma, will be at Frank Lloyd Wright’s B. Harley Bradley House, Thursday, May 28. (Photo Provided By B. Harley Bradley House)

Cellist Mike Block, who has performed alongside Yo-Yo Ma and collaborated with some of the world’s finest musicians, is bringing an intimate concert to one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s architectural masterpieces on Thursday, May 28.

The concert runs from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at 701 S. Harrison Avenue. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $60, with limited availability.

The performance takes place in the living room of the B. Harley Bradley House, a 1900 Wright-designed home in Kankakee.

The setting — a room designed to showcase beauty and craftsmanship — creates a rare opportunity to experience world-class music in one of Illinois’ most significant historic spaces.

Tickets are available online at https://wright1900.org/events/, at the gift shop, or by calling 815-936-9630.