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World-class cellist Mike Block performs in Frank Lloyd Wright’s home on May 28.

Mike Block, the famed cellist known for performances with Yo-Yo Ma, will be at Frank Lloyd Wright’s B. Harley Bradley House, Thursday, May 28.P

Mike Block, the famed cellist known for performances with Yo-Yo Ma, will be at Frank Lloyd Wright’s B. Harley Bradley House, Thursday, May 28. (Photo Provided By B. Harley Bradley House)

By Marcus Jackson

Cellist Mike Block, who has performed alongside Yo-Yo Ma and collaborated with some of the world’s finest musicians, is bringing an intimate concert to one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s architectural masterpieces on Thursday, May 28.

The concert runs from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at 701 S. Harrison Avenue. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $60, with limited availability.

The performance takes place in the living room of the B. Harley Bradley House, a 1900 Wright-designed home in Kankakee.

The setting — a room designed to showcase beauty and craftsmanship — creates a rare opportunity to experience world-class music in one of Illinois’ most significant historic spaces.

Tickets are available online at https://wright1900.org/events/, at the gift shop, or by calling 815-936-9630.

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Marcus Jackson

Marcus Jackson is an editorial assistant for the Shaw Local News Network