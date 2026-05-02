Kankakee County offers property tax relief for storm-damaged homes

Kankakee County is offering property tax assessment relief for homeowners whose properties were damaged in the March 10 storm. The Supervisor of Assessments Office is reviewing storm-damaged properties to ensure appropriate tax reductions are applied.

Property tax bills due in June and September 2026 are based on 2025 assessed values and cannot include storm-related reductions. However, homeowners can request assessments for the 2026 tax year, and those who rebuild may qualify for a natural disaster homestead exemption.

Homeowners who experienced storm damage or have uninhabitable homes should contact their local Township Assessor or the Kankakee County Supervisor of Assessments Office at (815) 937-2945 or assessor@kankakeecountyil.gov. The office will forward information to the appropriate Township Assessor, as most valuation work is completed at the township level.

Homeowners who rebuild may qualify for a Natural Disaster Homestead Exemption under Illinois law. The exemption can only be applied for after the residential structure has been rebuilt.

Key requirements include:

• The residential structure must be rebuilt within two years of the natural disaster

• The rebuilt structure may not exceed 110% of the original square footage

• The initial application must be filed no later than the first taxable year after the structure is rebuilt

• The exemption must be applied for annually

For a list of Township Assessors, visit the Supervisor of Assessments Office website at https://kankakeecountyil.gov/184/Supervisor-of-Assessments-Office.

The Supervisor of Assessments Office remains committed to ensuring all storm-impacted residents receive a timely property review.