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Kankakee County offers property tax relief for storm-damaged homes

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Kankakee County's official logo (Kankakee County)

By Marcus Jackson

Kankakee County is offering property tax assessment relief for homeowners whose properties were damaged in the March 10 storm. The Supervisor of Assessments Office is reviewing storm-damaged properties to ensure appropriate tax reductions are applied.

Property tax bills due in June and September 2026 are based on 2025 assessed values and cannot include storm-related reductions. However, homeowners can request assessments for the 2026 tax year, and those who rebuild may qualify for a natural disaster homestead exemption.

Homeowners who experienced storm damage or have uninhabitable homes should contact their local Township Assessor or the Kankakee County Supervisor of Assessments Office at (815) 937-2945 or assessor@kankakeecountyil.gov. The office will forward information to the appropriate Township Assessor, as most valuation work is completed at the township level.

Homeowners who rebuild may qualify for a Natural Disaster Homestead Exemption under Illinois law. The exemption can only be applied for after the residential structure has been rebuilt.

Key requirements include:

• The residential structure must be rebuilt within two years of the natural disaster

• The rebuilt structure may not exceed 110% of the original square footage

• The initial application must be filed no later than the first taxable year after the structure is rebuilt

• The exemption must be applied for annually

For a list of Township Assessors, visit the Supervisor of Assessments Office website at https://kankakeecountyil.gov/184/Supervisor-of-Assessments-Office.

The Supervisor of Assessments Office remains committed to ensuring all storm-impacted residents receive a timely property review.

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Marcus Jackson

Marcus Jackson is an editorial assistant for the Shaw Local News Network