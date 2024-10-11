Convicted Sterling felon charged with weapon offenses, possessing meth, heroin

MORRISON – A Sterling man with a long history of battery and weapons convictions has been charged in Whiteside County with five felonies accusing him of an array of weapons and drug offenses.

Jordan. L. Kaye, 24, was formally charged Wednesday with two counts of possessing firearm ammunition as a felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and driving while license revoked, according to court documents. All offenses were alleged to have occurred Sept. 7.

According to court documents, Count 1 alleges that Kaye possessed one round of .380-caliber ammunition, which he was not allowed to possess because he had been convicted in Whiteside County in June 2020 of possessing a firearm as a felon. Count 2 accuses him of illegally possessing the ammunition as a felon because he was convicted of a forcible felony in 2020. Court documents indicate the conviction was for one count of aggravated battery/great bodily harm.

Count 1 and 2 are Class 2 felonies that carry potential prison sentences of 3 to 14 years upon conviction.

Count 3, a Class 3 felony, accuses him of unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of meth. The remaining two charges allege that he possessed less than 15 grams of a substance containing heroin and that he was driving while his license was revoked. The heroin charge carries a possible fine of up to $25,000, while the driving-while-license-revoked charge carries a potential 30-day jail sentence.

He is to appear in court at 9 a.m. Oct. 28.

According to court records, Kaye has been convicted multiple times of aggravated battery and possessing drugs. Those documents indicate: