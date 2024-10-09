Baker sworn onto Sterling City Council, will represent 4th Ward

Aida Baker (right) takes the oath of office Monday night while being sworn onto the Sterling City Council. City Clerk Teri Sathoff (left) administered the oath. (Brandon Clark)

STERLING — The Sterling City Council has filled the 4th Ward seat formerly held by a longtime councilman who died in August.

Sterling resident Aida Baker was sworn onto the council Monday to represent the 4th Ward, a position Joe Martin had filled for 29 years.

Baker is a Chicago native who spent her professional career in clerical accounting before recently retiring. She moved to Sterling’s 4th Ward in 2022 with her husband, Scott.

“I would like to thank our mayor for putting your trust in me and appointing me to the position of alderperson of the Fourth Ward, and for inviting me to help shape the future of the city,” Baker said. “I feel grateful to the late Joe Martin for his dedication and commitment and many years of service to our city. I hope to build on his legacy.”

Those who knew Martin say he regularly attended performances by Sterling’s Municipal Band, helped at community events such as the annual Seasonal Sights and Sounds and regularly helped raise funds for the Optimists Club, for which he served as president twice. He worked in sales after graduating from Bradley University in 1978.

Martin died Sunday, Aug. 18, following a recurrence of cancer. He had served as the city’s 4th Ward alderman since 1995, and as vice mayor since 2007.