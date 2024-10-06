Dixon Elks chili cook-off Oct. 13

DIXON – Dixon Elks No. 779 is holding a chili cook-off Sunday, Oct. 13, to help children access medical assistance.

The cook-off will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1279 Franklin Grove Road in Dixon and includes chili tasting, activities for kids, a 50/50 raffle and entertainment by Rusty Loomis. There is a $5 per person gate fee but children ages 5 and younger are free.

To compete, teams need to pay $20 and complete a registration form, which can be picked up and submitted at the Dixon Elks Lodge early or on the day of the event. All proceeds will benefit the Lee County chapter of the Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation, dedicated to helping Illinois children and their families pay for medical services, treatment and equipment.

The top four teams will receive cash prizes, and the top three teams will also receive plaques to commemorate their victory. Additional plaques will be awarded for the “People’s Choice” and “Showmanship” (best theme) categories.

Teams can begin setting up their booths and equipment at 7 a.m., with competition cooking starting at 8 a.m., followed by spectator sampling at 11 a.m. and sample collection at noon. All teams cook a minimum of eight gallons of chili and should reserve a quart for judging.

No ingredients can be cooked before 8 a.m., and cooks must provide their ingredients, utensils and cooking devices. A cooking table, along with hand- and utensil-washing facilities will be provided but not electricity.

Cooking is expected to be completed within two hours of the start time, and no home-canned or home-prepared products are allowed. All cooks are expected to make their chili with beans to give everyone a fair chance in judging.

The Elk’s Society defines “true chili” as any kind of meat or combination of meats, cooked with chili peppers and various other spices and ingredients.

The competition will move inside if there is bad weather, and no alcohol is permitted except for that sold by the Dixon Elks Lodge.

For more information, call Tina Hummel at 815-973-6691.