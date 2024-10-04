Dixon girls tennis sweeps Sterling: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Volleyball

Moline 2, Sterling 0: The Golden Warriors fell 25-16, 25-9 on the road. Sterling drops to 13-6-4 and 4-5 in the Western Big 6 Conference. Moline (10-10, 8-1 Big 6) is tied with Geneseo for the conference lead after Geneseo beat Quincy 2-1.

Stockton 2, West Carroll 0: Stockton won 25-10, 25-11 as Madie Mammoser had eight kills and Kaydra Wright had 11 assists and six digs.

Girls tennis

Dixon 5, Sterling 0: At No. 1 singles, Grace Ferguson beat Ellie Aitken, 6-4, 6-2, and Addison Arjes beat Fareeda Alkhalaf 6-0, 6-1, at No. 2 singles in the home sweep. At No. 1 doubles, Brooklyn Arjes/Rachel Lance beat Emma Pham/Christina Mata 6-0, 6-2.

Arielle Tefiku/Jenna Mustapha won at No. 2 doubles, beating Avery Moran/Sadie Hendrix 6-1, 6-0. Lily Herrera/Joely Ortgieson finished off the sweep at No. 3 doubles, winning 6-1, 3-6, 10-7 over Caylee Lyons/McKenzie Dir.

Rochelle 4, Newman 0: The Comets fell in one singles match and three doubles matches in Wednesday’s dual loss. Kaitlyn Conderman fell 6-2, 6-3 to Merit Namaste-Rose in No. 1 singles and Emmy Burger/Elise Vander Bleek fell 6-2, 6-4 in No. 1 doubles to Lauren Dyer/Abby Metzger.

Newman 4, Rockford Lutheran 1: Conderman, Ella Ford and Vander Bleek all won their singles matches in the dual win on Thursday. In No. 2 doubles, Bella Robichaud/Jessica Ardis won 8-4.

Boys soccer

Indian Creek 4, Oregon 1: The Hawks fell in the nonconference road contest to drop to 9-8-2.