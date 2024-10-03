School-led Community Food Drive benefits 7 Sauk Valley food pantries

The 23rd annual community food drive was a combined effort between Newman, Sterling and Rock Falls schools, banks and businesses. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING – Newman, Sterling and Rock Falls schools came together in a big way for the 23rd annual Community Food Drive on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. Thousands of items donated by schools, banks, businesses and individuals were picked up by Newman students and are being stored and sorted before being distributed to one of the following pantries: Sterling St. Vincent de Paul, Whiteside Senior Center, Helping Hands (Nazarene Church), Community Food Pantry, FISH Pantry (Sterling First United Methodist), Rock River Christian Center and First Christian Church of Rock Falls.

Newman High School Director of Marketing Gehrig Koerner made special mention of the Rock Falls School District, which donated 35,000 items to the program. Local businesses Zigler’s Machine Shed, Mike Sprague State Farm, Walmart Distribution Center, REMAX Sterling, Sauk Valley Bank, and Sterling Cottages provided support and items themselves.

“This collective effort exemplifies the power of community action,” Koerner said. “Through collaboration and generosity, local families and individuals facing food insecurity will have access to the essentials they need.”