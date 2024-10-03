October 04, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsBusinessSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

School-led Community Food Drive benefits 7 Sauk Valley food pantries

By Shaw Local News Network and Alex T. Paschal
The food drive was a combined effort between Newman, Sterling and Rock Falls schools along with banks and businesses.

The 23rd annual community food drive was a combined effort between Newman, Sterling and Rock Falls schools, banks and businesses. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING – Newman, Sterling and Rock Falls schools came together in a big way for the 23rd annual Community Food Drive on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. Thousands of items donated by schools, banks, businesses and individuals were picked up by Newman students and are being stored and sorted before being distributed to one of the following pantries: Sterling St. Vincent de Paul, Whiteside Senior Center, Helping Hands (Nazarene Church), Community Food Pantry, FISH Pantry (Sterling First United Methodist), Rock River Christian Center and First Christian Church of Rock Falls.

Newman High School Director of Marketing Gehrig Koerner made special mention of the Rock Falls School District, which donated 35,000 items to the program. Local businesses Zigler’s Machine Shed, Mike Sprague State Farm, Walmart Distribution Center, REMAX Sterling, Sauk Valley Bank, and Sterling Cottages provided support and items themselves.

“This collective effort exemplifies the power of community action,” Koerner said. “Through collaboration and generosity, local families and individuals facing food insecurity will have access to the essentials they need.”

Image 1 of 5
The food drive was a combined effort between Newman, Sterling and Rock Falls schools along with banks and businesses.

The food drive was a combined effort between Newman, Sterling and Rock Falls schools along with banks and businesses. (Alex T. Paschal)

Have a Question about this article?
Sauk ValleyFood PantrySterlingRock FallsSterling Public SchoolsRock Falls SchoolsEducation
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois

Alex Paschal

Alex T. Paschal

Photojournalist/columnist for Sauk Valley Media