Fulton and E-P boys golf advance to sectional: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Fulton's Owen Van Zuiden hits out of a sand trap at the 1A Lanark Regional at Lake Carroll Golf Course on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys golf

Class 1A Galena Regional: At Galena, Forreston advanced three golfers into the Rockford Lutheran Sectional. Junior Kaden Brown led the way, shooting a 79 for the Cardinals. Darin Greenfield and Daylen Rahn also advanced. Nathan Woodley of Pearl City shot 92 and earned a spot in the sectional.

Class 1A Eastland Regional: At Lanark, Fulton advanced to the Rockford Lutheran Sectional with a 314 team total, second only to Riverdale’s 305. Erie-Prophetstown (339) also advanced as a team.

Fulton sophomore Owen Van Zuiden shot a 73 to lead the Steamers as runner-up to Riverdale’s Aidan Dorathy. Dawson Price (79), Zach Winkel (80) and Braeden Brennan (82) took fifth through seventh, respectively, for Fulton as Jacob Voss also shot an 82 for good measure. Chase Dykstra had a 96 for Fulton.

E-P sophomore Dane Ryan shot an 82 to lead the Panthers as Caden Vanhorn, Blake Geuns, Sawyer Copeland, Gavin Vandyke, and Parker Rangel advanced. Eastland’s Brixen Dale, Cooper Dollinger and Braden Anderson advanced individually for the host Cougars. Nole Campos of Oregon, Chase Decker of Newman Central Catholic, and Carson Barlow of Amboy all advanced individually to the sectional.

Boys soccer

Oregon 5, Rockford Christian 2: At Rockford, Steven Guardado scored twice to lead the Hawks in the Big Northern Conference match. Eduardo Garcia, David Eckhardt and Danny Chismaore added goals for the Hawks (9-7-2, 4-4).

Dixon 1, Byron 0: At Byron, the Dukes clinched at least a share of the Big Northern Conference title with the one-goal win. Dixon improved to 8-3-2 overall, 7-1 in the BNC.

Girls volleyball

Rock Falls 2, Rochelle 0: The Rockets won 25-16, 25-22 as Kayla Hackbarth had five kills and three ace blocks. Miley Bickett added 17 assists and 10 digs for Rock Falls (12-12).

Eastland 2, Milledgeville 0: At Lanark, Trixie Carroll had 11 kills as the Cougars picked up the 25-17, 25-21 win over the Missiles in a Northwest Upstate Illini contest. Keara Kaus dished out 27 assists and Olivia Klinefelter had eight kills for Eastland (17-2, 7-0). Kendra Kingsby had 22 assists and five kills to lead Milledgeville (15-5, 4-3).

Erie-Prophetstown 2, Riverdale 0: At Port Byron, Kaylee Keegan dished out 26 assists as the Panthers took down the Rams, 25-20, 25-14 to stay atop the standings in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference. Lauren Abbott had 10 kills and two blocks and Jamie Neumiller had four service aces for E-P (19-2-1, 7-0).

Lena-Winslow 2, Oregon 0: At Lena, the host Panthers defeated the Hawks, 25-12, 25-23 in a nonconference match. Grace Tremble had five kills and 10 digs to lead Oregon (10-9).