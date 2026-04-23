Kane County Forest Preserve to hold wood chip pick-up events May 2

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will hold two pick-up events for community members to receive wood chips.

The free pick-ups will be held from 8 a.m. to noon May 2 at Burnidge Forest Preserve, 14N035 Coombs Road, Elgin, and Big Rock Forest Preserve, 46W072 Jericho Road, Big Rock.

Attendees can take as many wood chips as they want while supplies last. Forest preserve district staff will be available to load wood chips with a tractor. Non-district machinery for loading also will not permitted. Participants should bring shovels and containers. The wood chips are from Kane County hardwood trees removed due to storm damage or clearing efforts.

For information, call 630-232-5980 or visit kaneforest.com or the forest preserve district’s social media pages.