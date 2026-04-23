Rochelle Park District Board: Spring Lake on track for May 30 opening

As the summer season approaches, the Flagg-Rochelle Community Park District Board heard an update about Spring Lake Pool on April 20.

A heater replacement project at the facility has begun and all heaters have been installed. A painting project has also begun at the pool, with pressure washing and crack repair work underway. The improvements are slated to be completed before the facility opens for the season May 30.

During the meeting, the board unanimously approved the purchase of Bozeman ADA stairs for the shallow end of the main pool at Spring Lake from Clearview Pools for $15,400. Park District Executive Director Jackee Ohlinger said the stairs will take a few weeks to build and two days to install. She said she’s hopeful the work will be completed by May 30.

Painting

The board unanimously approved two proposals for painting projects from Bowne Painting & Decorating. The first project will cost $13,500 and will take place at the Atwood Park bandshell, following the completion of recent concrete and caulking work at the facility. That bid was the lowest of two received.

The second bid was for $22,000 for painting of the exterior of the community center portion of The REC Center. That bid was the only one received for the project.

Tile

The board unanimously approved a resolution not to exceed $25,670 from Countryside Drainage for tile work at Skare Park in three areas to improve stormwater movement. One area is on the east side of the driving range and another would help water flow to Kyte Creek near walking paths.

Budget

Ohlinger and the board discussed the park district’s fiscal 2027 budget, which will be up for final approval in June. The budget reflects increasing operational costs across the park district, Ohlinger said. The general fund is projected to see approximately $515,000 in revenue.

“Recreation as a whole remains positive, with revenues exceeding expenditures,” Ohlinger said. “The driving range remains stable and positive. Spring Lake Pool continues to be one of our largest subsidized operations, with approximately $64,000 in revenue and $174,000 in expenses. This reflects the ongoing cost of staffing, utilities and maintenance and it continues to be an important community investment.”

Ohlinger said strong revenue areas such as fitness help support the park district’s other recreational services and amenities.