Child abuse awareness event held at Rochelle City Hall

A Hands Around the City event in honor of Child Abuse Awareness Month was held at at Rochelle City Hall on Friday, April 17. (Jeff Helfrich)

A “Hands Around The City” event to observe Child Abuse Awareness Month was held April 17 at Rochelle City Hall and led by Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center and CASA 15th Judicial Circuit.

The event featured speakers including Shining Star Executive Director Jessica Cash, CASA Executive Director Trisha Howard, Rochelle Mayor John Bearrows and Shining Star Board Member Patrick Janes.

Shining Star CAC serves potential victims of child abuse in Ogle and Lee counties and is based in Dixon. It works with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and law enforcement when there are issues of physical and sexual abuse of children. When there is an open case, Shining Star has its own location where children can be interviewed in a warm environment by trained staff. It also provides counseling, court advocacy, community resources and more.

At the event, Cash talked about the importance of the community coming together to protect children and the work her staff does.

She said everyone can play a role in protecting kids through listening to children and recognizing signs of abuse, which can include unexplained bruises or injuries, sudden changes in behavior, fear of going home or being around certain individuals, age-inappropriate sexual knowledge, withdrawal, anxiety or regression to younger behaviors.

“Today is about awareness, but more importantly it’s about action,” Cash said. “When you see or suspect something, say something and report it. In Illinois, you can report possible child abuse by calling the child abuse hotline at 1-800-25-ABUSE or by contacting local law enforcement. Your call could be the moment that changes a child’s life.”

CASA recruits, screens, trains, supports and assigns volunteers from the community to speak for the best interests of abused or neglected children in the court system. CASA 15th District covers Ogle, Lee, Carroll, Stephenson and Jo Daviess counties.

Volunteers assess the child’s situation, gather information from all possible sources and submit findings and recommendations to the judge in a factual, unbiased court report to ensure the best interests of the abused and/or neglected children are served.

“Our volunteers are the heart of our program and we always have a need for volunteers,” Howard said. “As we reflect in this month of awareness, let us remember that our work does not end here. Every child deserves to grow up feeling safe, valued and loved. Each of us has the power to help make that a reality by speaking up, supporting a family in need and choosing compassion over silence. We can all be part of that change.”

Bearrows called Child Abuse Awareness Month a “call to awareness, action and responsibility.” He thanked Shining Star and CASA for their work to protect children and strengthen families. The Rochelle mayor challenged community members to step up for kids in need each day.

“One caring adult can change the entire trajectory of a child’s life. I challenge each one of you to learn the signs, have those hard conversations, support a family in need, volunteer your time, donate if you’re able, advocate for child-focused policies, and be present,” Bearrows said. “Together we can build a culture where children are protected and families are strengthened and where hope outweighs the harm. Let this month not just raise awareness. Let it raise action.”

Janes said listening to children is “absolutely critical.” He’s chosen to be a Shining Star board member because he wants children in the area to have access to services that he didn’t.

“I can’t tell you how important it is to have these types of services available,” Janes said. “I didn’t have that in my experience. I was in a dark, cold room being interviewed by a prosecutor. I felt like I was on trial at times as an 11-year-old boy. Fortunately, I had a great family and community around me and people supported me 100 percent. I went on to have a great career and three successful children. I’m a testament to the fact that kids can make it through, although I think I’m really lucky. I didn’t have a forensic interview or victim advocacy or all of the other services provided today here for kids. This is why these services are so special to me.”