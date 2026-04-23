Amboy Education Foundation invests $100,000 in SVCC Impact Program

The Sauk Valley College Foundation announced a $100,000 commitment from the Amboy Education Foundation over the next five years to support the Clippers Campaign and the College’s Impact Program.

The investment, announced Thursday, advances the campaign to 40% of its fundraising goal.

“AEF is proud to be able to contribute to Amboy students’ endowment. Annually, we award over $70,000 in various scholarships. These are competitive scholarships and often awarded to the top percentile of the graduating class. The premise of the Impact program is an extension of the existing scholarship program as it provides tuition assistance to anyone willing to commit to the community service component of the program,” said Mark Becker, president of AEF.

The Impact Program connects students with meaningful service-learning opportunities that benefit both their education and the communities they serve. Support from the Amboy Education Foundation will expand access and strengthen the program’s reach.

“The AEF can reach even more Amboy High School graduates by partnering financially with SVCC. Redirecting funds already allocated to scholarships, the Amboy Education Foundation is proud to support more Amboy graduates by entering a 5-year investment plan of $20,000 annually, for a total of $100,000, to the Impact Program,” Becker said.

In the past four years, more than 100 Amboy students in the Impact Program have contributed over 5,200 volunteer hours, supporting nine nonprofit organizations across Amboy and surrounding communities through more than 600 volunteer events. Their work addresses critical needs while building leadership and civic engagement.

The Sauk Valley College Foundation invites individuals, businesses, and community partners to support the Clippers Campaign and Impact Program. Every gift expands student opportunity and strengthens the region.

The Sauk Valley College Foundation accepts contributions through checks, payable to the Sauk Valley College Foundation, a 501(c)(3), multi-year pledges, automatic bank deductions, gifts of land or grain, qualified charitable distributions or required minimum distributions from retirement accounts, and estate or planned gifts.

The Foundation team is available to work with donors and their advisers to structure meaningful gifts. For more information or to make a gift, contact Lori Cortez at 815-835-6260 or foundation@svcc.edu, or visit svcc.edu/give.