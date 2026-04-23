Kane County Audubon Society events set for May

Kane County Audubon Society will host a number of events inviting the public to enjoy nature this spring. Here’s what’s happening in May:

Bird Walk: 7 a.m. May 2 at Dick Young Forest Preserve, Nelson Lake Road, Batavia. Attendees can walk around the forest preserve to observe birds and nature. Participants will be able to park by the forest preserve’s silo. For information, call 630-802-1153.

7 a.m. May 2 at Dick Young Forest Preserve, Nelson Lake Road, Batavia. Attendees can walk around the forest preserve to observe birds and nature. Participants will be able to park by the forest preserve’s silo. For information, call 630-802-1153. Joint Bird Walk with Lake-Cook Audubon: 8 a.m. May 2 at Muirhead Springs Forest Preserve, 42W797 Rohrsen Road, Hampshire. Participants will be able to look for shorebirds, grassland birds, and ducks. Attendees can meet in the forest preserve’s Bahr Road parking lot. For information, call 630-715-0428.

8 a.m. May 2 at Muirhead Springs Forest Preserve, 42W797 Rohrsen Road, Hampshire. Participants will be able to look for shorebirds, grassland birds, and ducks. Attendees can meet in the forest preserve’s Bahr Road parking lot. For information, call 630-715-0428. Spring Bird Count: May 9. Attendees can count the birds in a given area at various Kane County locations. For information, call 630-776-0924.

May 9. Attendees can count the birds in a given area at various Kane County locations. For information, call 630-776-0924. Kane County Audubon monthly meeting: 7 p.m. May 13 at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, 3795 Campton Hills Drive, St. Charles. Participants will be able to learn about Kane County Audubon member Diane Hansen’s recent Atlas Ocean Voyages Antarctica trip experience. For information, call 630-776-0924.

7 p.m. May 13 at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, 3795 Campton Hills Drive, St. Charles. Participants will be able to learn about Kane County Audubon member Diane Hansen’s recent Atlas Ocean Voyages Antarctica trip experience. For information, call 630-776-0924. Bob Andrini Memorial Big Sit: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 16 at the Hickory Knolls Natural Area, Campton Hills Drive, St. Charles. Attendees can add birds to the Big Sit list and remember former audubon society member Bob Andrini. Participants will be able to bring a chair, drinks, and snacks. The Big Sit requires at least two birders per time slot. Registration is required. To register, visit tinyurl.com/5wy6ntc6. For information, call 630-715-0428.

6 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 16 at the Hickory Knolls Natural Area, Campton Hills Drive, St. Charles. Attendees can add birds to the Big Sit list and remember former audubon society member Bob Andrini. Participants will be able to bring a chair, drinks, and snacks. The Big Sit requires at least two birders per time slot. Registration is required. To register, visit tinyurl.com/5wy6ntc6. For information, call 630-715-0428. Bird Walk: 7 a.m. May 16 at the Burnidge Forest Preserve, 38W235 Big Timber Road, Elgin. Participants will be able to walk around the forest preserve’s woods, prairie, and lake. Attendees can meet at the forest preserve’s Coombs Road parking lot. For information, call 630-347-5991.

7 a.m. May 16 at the Burnidge Forest Preserve, 38W235 Big Timber Road, Elgin. Participants will be able to walk around the forest preserve’s woods, prairie, and lake. Attendees can meet at the forest preserve’s Coombs Road parking lot. For information, call 630-347-5991. Bird Walk: 7 a.m. May 23 at the Jon Duerr Forest Preserve, 35W003 Illinois State Route 31, South Elgin. Attendees can search for warbler’s along the Fox River. For information, call 630-464-7490.

7 a.m. May 23 at the Jon Duerr Forest Preserve, 35W003 Illinois State Route 31, South Elgin. Attendees can search for warbler’s along the Fox River. For information, call 630-464-7490. Joint Bird Walk with Lake-Cook Audubon: 7 a.m. May 24 at Horizon Farm, Old Sutton Road, Barrington Hills. Participants will be able to search for grassland birds and walk around the farm’s meadows, wetlands, and streams. For information, call 847-971-1107.

7 a.m. May 24 at Horizon Farm, Old Sutton Road, Barrington Hills. Participants will be able to search for grassland birds and walk around the farm’s meadows, wetlands, and streams. For information, call 847-971-1107. Bird Walk: 7 a.m. May 30 at Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary, 200 W. Montrose Harbor Drive, Chicago. Attendees can view the sanctuary’s various bird species. Participants will be able to meet at the bird sanctuary’s entrance. For information, call 847-567-8044.

Kane County Audubon is the local chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society and meets at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month, September through May.

For information, visit illinoisaudubon.org or kanecountyaudubon.com or call 217-544-2473 or 630-776-0924.