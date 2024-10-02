Sauk Valley Bank donates to Sauk Valley College Foundation to support Impact Program

The exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance to Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local File Photo)

DIXON – Sauk Valley Bank has donated $607 to the Sauk Valley College Foundation to support the college’s commitment to enhancing educational opportunities for students in the community.

This contribution reflects Sauk Valley Bank’s dedication to investing in local education and fostering community growth. The funds will be used to support the Impact Program, a program that empowers students to earn 100% of their tuition and fees through community service.

“We are thrilled to support local education through our School Spirit debit card program,” said Tara Beer, vice president of business services at Sauk Valley Bank. “Every swipe of a School Spirit debit card not only empowers our community, but also helps fund vital programs and events for our area schools. Through our partnership with SVCC, we are working to enrich the student experience. Together, we’re making a meaningful impact on our students’ futures.”

The Sauk Valley College Foundation is grateful for the ongoing support from local businesses such as Sauk Valley Bank, which enables the college to provide resources and opportunities for its students.

“We are thrilled to receive this generous donation from Sauk Valley Bank,” said Lori Cortez, vice president of advancement at Sauk Valley Community College. “This contribution will make a significant difference in the lives of our students and the community we serve.”

For more information about the Impact Program, call Cortez at 815-835-6260.