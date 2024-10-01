Sterling boy charged with attempted murder in July shootings will be tried as adult

Sterling officers work at the scene of a shooting Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at the corner of East Fifth Street and 13th Avenue. (Alex T. Paschal)

MORRISON — A Sterling teen charged in connection with a July 23 shooting that injured two teens now faces three additional charges, including a second attempted murder charge, and will be tried as an adult.

Michael W.T. Bennett Jr., who turned 17 in May, is now charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, and one count each of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm, according to Whiteside County court documents.

The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. July 23 in the area of 13th Avenue and East Fifth Street in Sterling. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head; a 14-year-old boy was struck in the leg, according to court documents. Officers say the two injured teens were passengers in a vehicle that was fired upon, resulting in the vehicle colliding with a utility pole.

The occupants of the two vehicles – the one from where police say the gun was fired and the other carrying the injured boys – are acquaintances, according to a Sterling Police Department news release issued shortly after the shooting.

Sterling police announced Sept. 11 that a juvenile, taken into custody Sept. 9, had been charged with one count each of attempted murder, aggravated battery of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. The additional charges, naming Bennett, were filed Thursday, Sept. 26. Charging documents indicate all of the charges can be tried in adult court because of the two charges that allege Bennett committed a battery with a firearm by shooting one victim in the head and the other in the leg. He is accused of gaining possession of the firearm – a Ruger 5.7 – the previous day, and knew that it was a stolen gun, according to court documents.

The one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm accuses him of shooting the Ruger within 1,000 feet of Lincoln Elementary School at 1501 E. Sixth St.

The attempted murder and aggravated battery charges are Class X felonies that upon conviction carry possible enhanced prison sentences of 25 years to life in prison; 85% of the sentence would have to be served.

Bennett has been held at the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center and will remain in custody. Pretrial release was denied, according to court documents. According to a petition to deny pretrial release, prosecutors said Bennett posed a threat to the community and should be a considered a flight risk.

According to the petition, he also has a history of violence that includes:

A pending amended petition for adjudication of wardship in Whiteside County. That petition alleges Bennett escaped and committed four counts of aggravated battery on or about Aug. 23.

That he has been adjudicated delinquent for numerous offenses, including aggravated battery in a public place in July 2020; aggravated battery in a public place in June 2020 in Lee County; and battery - bodily harm and aggravated battery in a public place, both in September 2023.

His next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, is set for 1 p.m. Oct. 28 in Whiteside County Court.