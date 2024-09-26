CGH Medical Center hosts ribboncutting for new Ready Care clinic in Dixon

CGH Medical Center's Ready Care clinic celebrates its grand opening with a ribboncutting Wednesday at 1321 N. Galena Ave. in Dixon. (Photo provided by CGH Medical Center)

DIXON – Staff members, physicians and about 50 guests gathered for a ribbon-cutting Wednesday to celebrate the opening of a CGH Medical Center Ready Care clinic at 1321 N. Galena Ave., Dixon.

Guests included city officials, CGH administration and board members, ambassadors from Discover Dixon and the Dixon and Sauk Valley Area chambers of commerce.

CGH President and CEO Dr. Paul Steinke and Ready Care Manager Tabby Whitebread cut the ribbons on behalf of CGH.

“We saw a very high demand for local, same-day care in Dixon, and as we continue to build on our commitment to all of our patients, we are excited to bring Ready Care to the community,” Steinke said. “You don’t have to be a prior CGH patient to use these services, and no appointments are needed. Simply walk in and receive the care you and your family need, seven days a week.”

The clinic offers walk-in care services, such as on-site X-ray and lab services, initial injury visits for worker’s compensation and other same-day health services including:

Treatment for stitches, strains, sprains and fracture evaluation and management

Scheduling follow-up appointments with specialists before you leave

Additional services for allergies, colds, influenza, ear infections, bladder infections, strep throat, pneumonia, COVID, rashes, camp and sports physicals, insect bites, minor burns and more

“We remain deeply grateful for your continued support and look forward to serving you and your family, now and into the future,” Steinke said.

Additionally, Sterling’s Ready Care is in the lower level of the CGH Downtown Clinic at 15 W. Third St. Both locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Both locations can be reached by calling 855-460-2273 or 815-564-1999. For information or to secure a Ready Care spot in line, visit www.cghmc.com/readycare.

